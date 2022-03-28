Industrial realty developer BW announces entry into Long An Province

VIETNAM, March 28 -

Vĩnh Lộc 2 Industrial Park is a prominent landmark on the journey from the Mekong Delta to central HCMC. Photo courtesy of the firm

BÌNH DƯƠNG – Industry real estate developer BW Industrial Development Joint Stock Company marked its entry into Long An with the acquisition of industrial land in the province.

The firm announced the acquisition of 20.9 ha of land in Vĩnh Lộc 2 Industrial Park and 22.3 in Xuyên Á Industrial Park, saying the transaction will strengthen its presence in the greater HCM City region.

Vĩnh Lộc 2 Industrial Park is located along National Route 1A and the Hồ Chí Minh-Trung Lương Expressway, connecting central HCM City from the Mekong Delta and surrounded by Thuận Đạo and Phước Long industrial clusters and various Queen Bee sites.

Xuyên Á Industrial Park, 30 minutes from Tân Sơn Nhất airport and 90 minutes from the Cát Lái Port, will create synergy and value across BW’s existing platform.

Lance Li, CEO of BW, said: “We expect 2022 to be an exciting year for industrial and logistics real estate markets. Logistics delivery efficiency has become a strategic and fundamental value proposition for e-commerce giants and express companies. For them to work, good warehousing locations and strong infrastructure are vital.”

The leader said for manufacturing, despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, Việt Nam remains an important destination for foreign direct investments, as evidenced by the US$31 billion of committed foreign direct investments in 2021, up 9.2 per cent year-on-year.

“Many of our clients are waiting for visa application to be processed to visit Viet Nam to make key business decisions,” he said. — VNS