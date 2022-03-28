The sixth VCCA returns to HCM City on April

VIETNAM, March 28 -

A press conference to introduce the sixth VCCA took place in the city late last week. — Photo courtesy of organisers

HÀ NỘI — The sixth Việt Nam International Conference and Exhibition on Control and Automation (VCCA) will be held in HCM City from April 8-9, the event’s organisers have announced.

The upcoming event “Automation in the Việt Nam National Digital Transformation Program: Intelligent and Innovative” will help develop the automation fields during an era of industrialisation and modernisation.

Nguyễn Quân, Chairman of the Việt Nam Automation Association, described VCCA as a prestigious science and technology event on a national and international scale supported by ministries, sectors and localities with the participation of many scientists, institutes and businesses in automation.

He said he hoped that the event would gain positive results amid the pandemic, though some foreign scientists and businesses would be absent.

The event will have three main activities: a scientific conference, an international exhibition and a business forum.

The conference will gather prestigious Vietnamese and foreign scientists to introduce their research results and exchange experience.

The exhibition will exhibit technological solutions and products of foreign corporations, domestic enterprises and students of academies and universities nationwide.

Notably, new and high-tech products in smart lighting, smart agriculture, energy saving, new energies, and supporting industries for the automation sector will be displayed.

It will comprise about 70 booths from domestic and foreign enterprises, departments, institutes, schools and local automation associations.

Meanwhile, the business forum will concentrate on smart cities, digital transformation in production, smart agriculture, renewable energy and start-ups.

The forum, which will have five sessions, will be a good chance for authorities to share directions and policy for the development of industries after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisers have said that suppliers can also introduce their technology solutions and seek new investment and business opportunities.

The VCCA has been held biennially since 2011. Last year, it was cancelled due to the pandemic. — VNS