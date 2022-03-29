Integracare Selects Nevvon To Enhance its Caregiver Education
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integracare, a leading provider of at-home health care, has selected Nevvon’s e-training platform training to enhance the education of its new hires and upskill its Caregivers to strengthen its position as Canada’s premier home care provider.
Integracare worked with Nevvon’s extensive 500+ multilingual content library including Nevvon’s 6-hour Advanced Dementia certification program to create numerous upskilling opportunities for its Caregivers.
“Integracare firmly believes that better training and education leads to better care for our Clients and we are proud to partner with Nevvon. Their e-training platform will put important education modules in our Caregivers’ hands and will allow them to study at their pace and with flexibility to accommodate their schedules.” said Lee Grunberg, President & CEO of Integracare.
Nancy Geiger, VP of Quality and Regulatory Compliance of Nevvon, said: “Integracare continues to enhance its delivery of care and invest in their Caregivers. We are delighted that Integracare selected Nevvon to strengthen their Caregiver education program.”
Through a seamless integration with Nevvon, facilitated through AlayaCare, Integracare has been able to automate repetitive tasks as it relates to caregiver roster maintenance, program assignment and Caregiver outreach leading to a better training experience and time savings for administrators.
About Integracare
lntegracare provides a wide range of private nursing care and personal support services for individuals in their homes, hospitals, retirement residences and long-term care facilities. Its services, while encompassing all levels of nursing care, have always included a wide range of related services that address the needs of their clients while promoting joyful living and helping Integracare Clients maintain their independence and dignity. For more information about lntegracare, contact us at 396 Moore Ave., Toronto, Ontario, M6C 3A8, (416) 421-4243, or visit https://integracare.on.ca
About Nevvon
Nevvon is a global innovative home and health care training technology company that certifies caregivers for the mandatory annual education they earn online. Everything takes place through our simple, intuitive and user-centric app that lets your caregivers easily educate themselves at their pace and on their schedule. Our platform simplifies and streamlines your regulatory requirements in any state so you can focus on what matters most: running a successful business.
For more information, please visit:
https://integracare.on.ca/about-us/
https://nevvon.com/about-us/
SOURCE Nevvon, Inc.
