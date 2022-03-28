Bay Valley Tech Announces $100,000 Grant From the City of Modesto to Expand Digital Skills Training
We’re excited to invest in a program that can raise prosperity for community members who need it most while strengthening our local economy.”MODESTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay Valley Tech’s fast-growing code academy is expanding its programs to include a new 16-week Digital Skills Bootcamp launching April 25. The bootcamp will offer tuition-free training for 30 underserved Modesto residents. The City of Modesto awarded $100,000 of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to Bay Valley Foundation to develop and deliver the 16-week program. These CDBG Funds were made possible by the CARES Act in accordance with its post-pandemic COVID-19 recovery strategy for training and technical assistance to further economic growth for low-income individuals.
The Digital Skills Bootcamp addresses job disruptions and economic hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and supports the City’s 2020-2025 Strategic Plan Goal of Driving Economic Vitality. “We’re excited to invest in a program that can raise prosperity for community members who need it most while strengthening our local economy,” said Jessica Hill, Modesto’s Community Development Manager.
The Digital Skills Bootcamp represents a shared vision of the City and Bay Valley Tech to expand the code academy’s training to include high-paying tech-related skills such as digital design, digital marketing, software QA, application support, cybersecurity, tech sales and tech recruiting. The bootcamp includes both onsite and online program components for a schedule-flexible, high-quality learning experience.
“Bay Valley Tech’s new Digital Skills Bootcamp will enable Modesto residents to acquire in-demand skills within a few months. It is an effective launching point for tech internships and lucrative digital careers,” stated Bay Valley Tech President Phillip Lan. “As demand for technology workers continues to skyrocket, it’s crucial for the City to quickly expand its skilled labor force,” Lan added.
In addition to digital skills training, bootcamp students can apply for paid internships to gain hands-on, in-demand experience. Students and interns have the opportunity to develop valuable relationships with Bay Valley Tech’s community of 2,000 techies and employers in Northern California.
Interested students should apply immediately at: https://www.bayvalleytech.com/code-academy-application as seats are limited. All applicants must be 18 years or older.
