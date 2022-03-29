70% savings realized at Al Jazeera Decor
Another digitization project marked a successABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ERP Data Systems, the provider of innovative ERP Systems & Digitization Solutions is celebrating the successful completion of the Al-Jazeera Decor digital transformation project. The project was launched in October 2021 and completed in Jan 2022 covering accounting, human resources, procurement, projects, sales management & automation.
Al Jazeera Decor's leadership team had the vision and the will to plan and pursue this strategic digitization project. The challenges that the pandemic has imposed on business operations in 2020 and 2021 made it crystal clear that digitizing business operations is more important now than ever before. ERP Data Systems had the right solution and expertise available to deliver a project of this size in a relatively short time. Within three months Al Jazeera operations have transformed from an old legacy office-bound system to a secure online cloud solution.
Al Jazeera Management team can now monitor and manage their business operations from anywhere at any time, using visual dashboards & reports to monitor the flow of business operations weekly or daily. All visual charts related to cash flow, customers’ accounts, suppliers & payments, and projects profitability are readily available for the Al-Jazeera team to access real-time data on any laptop, tablet or smartphone.
ERP Data Systems have also migrated Al Jazeera’s legacy data of past periods from the 3rd party old legacy system as part of the agreed project scope, this step ensured that there are no interruptions to daily business operations during the project implementation.
“Our experience implementing the ERP system was seamless. Our team set very high expectations on the level of service and ERP Data Systems has continuously exceeded our expectations. From pre-sales to implementation and post-sales support, the ERP Data Systems team have tailored their knowledge and service to enable a holistic solution that is helping us manage our business. It is still early days after a few months only, however, we’re starting to see the improvements and benefits the ERP project is delivering“ said Talal Rachid Managing Director Al Jazeera Décor
Software alone does not solve problems. It takes a good team that ensure project objectives are clearly defined and the plan of execution is realistic and integrated. Al Jazeera leadership team were very clear in their projects objectives, these objectives were communicated with the perceived value & expected results clearly defined. This is one of the project's critical success factors that kept everyone motivated to deliver the intended value-add of this project.
”One significant value-add we got after implementing ERP Data Systems solution was our ability to access the system 24 by 7 from anywhere. Whether I am travelling, or in the gym, I can always review and approve critical business transactions. In the past, vendors' purchase orders and vendor payments used to stay on my desk waiting for me to be physically in the office, with the new ERP solution, this is not happening anymore. I get notified to approve POs or vendor payments remotely on the spot now from my tablet or mobile. Even though it is our first year with ERP Data Systems, we were able to see a 70% savings in the time needed to close our previous year’s financial results” said Ghassan Rachid General Manager of Al Jazeera Décor.
“We are pleased to deliver this project to Al Jazeera on time and budget. Digitization is the only way forward and the value it adds to businesses is exponential as digitization & automation will optimize all resources. Al Jazeera Management team understands this value and have experienced it first-hand. Digitization & automation by themselves are not a goal, however, these are great tools to help you reach your business excellence and growth goal.
The amount of data provided by an ERP System is more than people can imagine. When you take this rich data and turn it into meaningful actionable information presented in easy-to-understand visual dashboards it makes all the difference and uncovers a lot of business opportunities. We strongly believe that systems and processes are put in place to serve the business by providing the right insights and analysis. It is not the other way around. Whether it is saving cost, or uncovering new revenue streams an ERP System is your best bet in providing these insights and possibilities “ said Ziad El Banna CEO of ERP Data Systems.
About ERP Data Systems
ERP Data Systems helps business leaders implement their visions and strategies using state of the art software solutions. With more than 30 years of industry experience, ERP Data Systems is the partner of choice for companies that want to capitalize on technology adoption towards better bottom-line results, more focused business strategy and data-driven operations. ERP Data Systems provide an integrated software solution of accounting, inventory, stock control, warehouse management, projects, human resources and more. A typical project duration of ERP Data Systems is about three to six months to implement.
https://erpdatasystems.com/
About Al Jazeera Décor
Al Jazeera Decor Abu Dhabi delivers end to end design and contracting for interior and exterior solutions, for luxury brands, hotels, government entities, & commercial buildings at scale. Al Jazeera Decor is blessed with a motivated team of professionals that have helped create a reputation of quality, commitment and innovation. With more than 20 years of experience, the Al-Jazeera Decor team is continuously delivering projects with tailored services and solutions on time, on budget and to the highest international & ISO standards.
http://www.aljazeeradecor.com/
