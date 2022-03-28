Experience one of Fort Wayne's Most Exciting, Lively Family Events on WANE-TV: Easter For The Fort
Tune in to WANE-TV for Easter For The FortFORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pointe Church announced today that Easter For The Fort will air on WANE-TV Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 12:30 pm. This year Easter for The Fort will be filmed at Foellinger-Friemann Botanical Conservatory, located in the heart of Downtown Fort Wayne. The elaborate production features scenes of lush tropical gardens, desert scenes, and cascading waterfalls.
Easter For The Fort is an annual gift to the city of Fort Wayne from The Pointe Church. This event will feature a full band and vocalists as well as relevant teaching from local pastor, Ray R. Harris about the origins of Easter.
