Experience one of Fort Wayne's Most Exciting, Lively Family Events: Easter For The Fort
All are Invited to The Pointe Church for Easter For The FortFORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pointe Church announced today that Easter For The Fort will take place on Saturday, April 16, 2022 and Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Come join The Pointe Church as your friends and family will be filled with joy as they celebrate the greatest event in history: the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Worship with a full band and vocalists ... and then move to the edge of your seat as our lead pastor, Ray R. Harris, brings the truth of Scripture alive and relevant to your everyday life. Join The Pointe Church in celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 16th at 5:00 and 6:30 PM, along with Sunday, April 17th at 9:00, 10:15, 11:30 AM, and 12:45 PM. Get your free tickets now.
5335 Bass Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46808
Caroline Gibson
The Pointe Church
caroline.gibson@thepointechurch.net
