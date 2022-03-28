Submit Release
News Search

There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,358 in the last 365 days.

Experience one of Fort Wayne's Most Exciting, Lively Family Events: Easter For The Fort

You are Invited to The Pointe Church for Easter For The Fort

All are Invited to The Pointe Church for Easter For The Fort

FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pointe Church announced today that Easter For The Fort will take place on Saturday, April 16, 2022 and Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Come join The Pointe Church as your friends and family will be filled with joy as they celebrate the greatest event in history: the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Worship with a full band and vocalists ... and then move to the edge of your seat as our lead pastor, Ray R. Harris, brings the truth of Scripture alive and relevant to your everyday life. Join The Pointe Church in celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 16th at 5:00 and 6:30 PM, along with Sunday, April 17th at 9:00, 10:15, 11:30 AM, and 12:45 PM. Get your free tickets now.

5335 Bass Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Caroline Gibson
The Pointe Church
caroline.gibson@thepointechurch.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Experience one of Fort Wayne's Most Exciting, Lively Family Events: Easter For The Fort

Distribution channels: Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.