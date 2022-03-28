Business consultant Valerie Carter has a process for every problem
The CEO headlines the Women Who Boss Up book tour, shares how she combines empathy, operational excellence,& honesty to help physicians thrive in their practice
I will keep pursuing my dreams until they manifest into my reality.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Valerie Carter first entered Corporate America, through the doors of an insurance company, she saw problems. Problems that, in her eyes, had simple operational fixes. It amazed her that a company would just add staff rather than fix these problems at their obvious root. Now, with 36 years of health administration under her belt, Valerie lives and breathes problem-solving, as she was born to do. And she’s doing it on her own terms, as CEO of VK Consultant
— Valerie Carter
Group.
Following in the footsteps of two parents who were also entrepreneurs, Valerie launched her consultancy 19 years ago, combining expertise in healthcare administration strategies with a talent for building trust and relationships with clients. These clients may be physicians just starting out or those with established practices—including hospitals, labs, and many other organizations—who have come up against financial or operational challenges they can’t figure out on their own. VK Consultant Group performs a complete assessment and then creates a clear roadmap for them to follow.
Valerie also shares her love and wisdom on a radio show, The Love and Victory Show with Val, encouraging listeners to focus on their mental health and recognize that they are not alone in their life struggles. As an African American woman in business, a wife, a mother, and a grandmother, she is a role model for other women trying to balance responsibilities and challenges while also wanting to be their own boss, share their special talent, and take the entrepreneurial leap. “What was key for me early on is that there was no job that was too small or beneath me. One of the most important things is to do it all,” Valerie advises. “Learn absolutely everything.”
When you take the training and the skills you get at every job, you might well end up like Valerie—an entrepreneur with broad expertise that no one can match. Learn more at the VK Consultant Group website or read Valerie’s whole story in the upcoming book Inspiring Women Who Boss Up. You can also catch her live when the Boss Up Book Tour hits Houston March 31! Check the full tour schedule for all the dates and details.
About the Women Who Boss Up Book Series
Whether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. You’ll read about women in Corporate America who pursued their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to persevere, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success. You can also meet some of these women in person during the Boss Up Book Tour this spring. Or join other boss ladies from around the world at the first-ever Women Who Boss Up Conference. This two-day conference is packed with information you can use right now, whether you’ve just launched a business, are ready to scale up a solid operation, or are only beginning to explore your options. Get out of the Zoom room and into the meeting room! We hope to see you in one of our book tour cities or at Red Rock Casino & Resort in Las Vegas May 18–20. Note that conference capacity is limited, so check out the full tour schedule.
