Governor Hogan Joins The 153rd Academy Class As They Graduate Into The Ranks Of Maryland’s Finest

March 28, 2022

(REISTERSTOWN, MD) – Governor Larry Hogan will join Maryland State Police Superintendent, Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III as the keynote speaker for the 153rd Trooper Candidate Academy Class Graduation on Wednesday March 30, 2022.

The trooper candidates have endured 27 weeks of rigorous training in a residential police academy that demands their very best, at all times. After graduation, each trooper is required to complete eight weeks of additional field training with an experienced trooper before they are able to patrol alone. Families, friends and fellow members of the Maryland State Police and other law enforcement agencies will be present at the graduation ceremony.

Among the members of the class, twelve have prior military experience, three previously worked in law enforcement or corrections and four were Maryland State Police cadets. Nineteen of the recruits have college degrees and another 17 are enrolled in the concurrent Associate of Arts program with Frederick Community College and have been obtaining their degrees as they attend the Academy. The Class President previously served as a US Marine and was twice named officer of the year for the Malvern Police Department in Pennsylvania.

WHAT: MARYLAND STATE POLICE

153rd TROOPER CANDIDATE CLASS GRADUATION

WHEN: WEDNESDAY MARCH 30, 2022 AT 10 A.M.

WHERE: LIFEPOINT CHURCH

1701 EMORY ROAD

REISTERSTOWN, MD 21136

DIRECTIONS: Take I-695 to I-795 N/Northwest Expy/Exit 19. Continue on MD-140 W. Turn right onto Glen Falls Rd. Turn left onto Hollingsworth Rd. Turn right onto Emory Rd./MD-91 N.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov