Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Seven Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until April 12, 2022, to act on these bills.
- HB 459 – Step-Therapy Protocols
- HB 593 – Telecommunicator Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
- HB 631 – Airport Funding
- HB 855 – Managed Care Plan Performance
- CS/HB 925 – Benchmark Replacements for London Interbank Offered Rate
- CS/HB 1099 – Living Organ Donors in Insurance Policies
- CS/CS/HB 1557 – Parental Rights in Education
###