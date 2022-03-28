Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Seven Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until April 12, 2022, to act on these bills.

 

  • HB 459 – Step-Therapy Protocols 
  • HB 593 – Telecommunicator Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
  • HB 631 – Airport Funding
  • HB 855 – Managed Care Plan Performance
  • CS/HB 925 – Benchmark Replacements for London Interbank Offered Rate
  • CS/HB 1099 – Living Organ Donors in Insurance Policies
  • CS/CS/HB 1557 – Parental Rights in Education

