Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Seven Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until April 12, 2022, to act on these bills.

HB 459 – Step-Therapy Protocols

HB 593 – Telecommunicator Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

HB 631 – Airport Funding

HB 855 – Managed Care Plan Performance

CS/HB 925 – Benchmark Replacements for London Interbank Offered Rate

CS/HB 1099 – Living Organ Donors in Insurance Policies

CS/CS/HB 1557 – Parental Rights in Education

