Palmetto Environmental Solutions Earns 2021 Angi Super Service Award
Third Year Winning Award Reflects Fantastic Customer ServiceCHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palmetto Environmental Solutions is proud to announce that for the third year in a row it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angi Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained high service ratings and reviews on Angi in 2021.
“These outstanding businesses have helped homeowners not only maintain their homes but also evolve them into spaces that can handle life, work, school and entertainment under one roof,” said Bryan Ellis, senior executive at Angi. “Our homeowners’ consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the top pros in our network. Congratulations to this year's Super Service Award winners.”
Angi Super Service Award 2021 winners have met eligibility requirements. Pros on Angi qualify for the award by obtaining 3 or more services-performed reviews in the previous year, maintaining a current and lifetime GPA of at least 4.5+ stars. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angi and have undergone our verification/screening.
“At Palmetto Environmental Solutions we are dedicated to quality work,” says owner Cameron Kelly. “Our technicians are specially trained to address problems in the most effective way possible for long-term solutions- we know that our clients are often stressed over mold and moisture issues and we aim to mitigate their fears as efficiently as we can, doing the dirty work with a smile!”
Palmetto Environmental Solutions has been on Angi since 2019. This is the third year in a row that Palmetto Environmental Solutions has received this honor taking pride in the service work it does throughout the Carolinas.
Service company ratings are updated continually on Angi as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.
For over two decades Angi has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angi provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.
Palmetto Environmental Solutions is a mold inspection, mold remediation, and crawl space services company. They have operated in the Carolinas since 2008 as a family-owned business with a passion for offering solutions to moisture, water, and mold problems. The team at Palmetto Environmental Solutions proudly serves homeowners, builders, property managers, realtors, and more with unmatched programs, pricing structures, and superior service.
Phone: 843-310-0110
Email: Admin@PalmettoEnvironmentalSolutions.com
