Lane Restrictions Thursday on Route 316 just SE of Chambersburg, Franklin County

Contractor to inspect a bridge over CSX Railroad

Harrisburg, PA - Lane restrictions are scheduled for Thursday, March 31, on the Route 316 bridge spanning the CSX Railroad tracks just southeast of Chambersburg in Guilford Township, Franklin County.

A contractor is scheduled to inspect the bridge using an under-bridge crane. Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9:00 AM to 12 noon.

A lane restriction under flagging will be in place during work hours.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.