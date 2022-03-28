Harrisburg, PA - Lane restrictions are scheduled for Thursday, March 31, on the Route 316 bridge spanning the CSX Railroad tracks just southeast of Chambersburg in Guilford Township, Franklin County.
A contractor is scheduled to inspect the bridge using an under-bridge crane. Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9:00 AM to 12 noon.
A lane restriction under flagging will be in place during work hours.
Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.
Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018
You just read:
Lane Restrictions Thursday on Route 316 just SE of Chambersburg, Franklin County
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.