Mayor Bowser to Highlight Investments in Hill East and RFK

(Washington, DC) On Monday, March 28, at 11:00 a.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser and District leaders will highlight investments in the Hill East community, including the plan for a new DC Jail on Hill East and a proposal for a new [email protected] on the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium (RFK) Campus.

Mayor Bowser’s Fiscal Year 2023 Fair Shot Budget invests $251 million in building a new DC Jail including an annex to the District’s Correctional Treatment Facility (CTF) that will provide a new, modernized facility and be a significant step toward closing the aging DC Jail. When she took office, Mayor Bowser promised to tear down DC General Hospital and replace it with Short Term Family Housing facilities in all 8 wards. She kept that promise and advanced the revitalization of the former federal land known as Reservation 13 or Hill East, and since then, has delivered market and affordable housing on the site and will soon deliver a 100-unit permanent supportive housing project above the metro station. In 2021, Mayor Bowser and DMPED used the EquityRFP — which prioritizes working with companies or organizations led by people of color — to award two teams which will deliver more than 2,000 more units of housing, green space and commercial uses to Hill East. The Fair Shot Budget includes $79.7 million to build the infrastructure to advance the project.

At the RFK Campus, Mayor Bowser is investing $60 million to create the [email protected], an indoor sports complex that will accommodate gymnastics, indoor track & field, boxing and more for residents across all 8 wards. The Fair Shot Budget also includes $18.5 million to build pedestrian and bicycle bridges across the Anacostia River to connect residents to River Terrace, the RFK Campus, Hill East and Kingman & Heritage Islands. The District has invested in the RFK Campus during Mayor Bowser’s time in office with their partners at EventsDC to deliver the [email protected] which serve youth and recreation teams in need of sought after field space. The District will continue to advocate for the full transfer of the RFK Campus to build on its success there and Hill East.

WHEN: Monday, March 28, at 11 am

WHO: Mayor Muriel Bowser Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton Councilmember Charles Allen, Ward 6 John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Tom Faust, Director, Department of Corrections Delano Hunter, Director, DC Department of Parks and Recreation

WHERE: 19th Street and C Street, SE *Closest Metro: Stadium-Armory Metro Station* *Closest Bikeshare Station: Stadium-Armory Metro Station *

