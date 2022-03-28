Jenesse Center Youth Division Jeneration J Announces the 2022 Raise Your Voice 4 Peace, May 14th at the Grammy Museum
Submissions are open now through Sunday, April 24, 2022
What is so exciting about Raise Your Voice for Peace is that it epitomizes Jenesse’s mission to ensure that the next generation understands what healthy relationships look like.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Domestic violence prevention and intervention program Jenesse Center, Inc. and its youth program Jeneration J, announced the 2022 Raise Your Voice 4 Peace (RYV4P) teen singing competition to be hosted at the GRAMMY Museum, located at 800 W. Olympic Los Angeles, CA 90015 on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM. General admission tickets are $25; VIP tickets are $150 and can be purchased online at JenerationJ.org.
— Dr. Angela Parker, Jenesse’s Director of Trainings and Programs
Teen contestants, ages 13 - 18, will be judged on musicianship, communication, artistry, audience appeal, marketability and overall presentation by a panel of industry experts. The first-place prize is $3,000 and an opportunity to record a professional demo. All finalists will receive $500 and additional prizes. Contestants are to perform original or cover songs with a positive and uplifting message Submissions are open online, now through Sunday, April 24, 2022 on the Jeneration J website (enter here). The top five (5) contestants will perform live at the Grammy Museum on May 14th.
Dr. Angela Parker, Jenesse’s Director of Trainings and Programs said, “What is so exciting about Raise Your Voice for Peace is that it not only epitomizes Jenesse’s mission to ensure that the next generation understands what healthy relationships look like, but it is an opportunity for students to be celebrated and supported through showcasing their amazing talent in front of their friends and members of the community at the GRAMMY Museum, one of the premiere venues in Los Angeles.”
Jenesse Center, Inc., goes well beyond providing protective shelter with holistic, culturally appropriate services including a 24-hour crisis hotline, emergency housing, transitional housing, legal services, mental health services, vocational training, as well as the Jeneration J youth initiative. Raise Your Voice for Peace (RYV4P) is a Jeneration J’s signature program and fundraiser to help young people learn how to navigate forming and maintaining healthy relationships.
For more information regarding Raise Your Voice for Peace, please contact Dr. Angela Parker at aparker@jenesse.org or (323) 299-9496. For media or talent inquiries, please contact Jeanine Taylor at jeanine@jcec.com or Billy Johnson at billy@mediaandrepertoire.com.
About Jeneration J
Jeneration J is a centralized virtual support system that provides a comprehensive dating violence intervention and prevention resource center exclusively for young people. Jeneration J serves as a culturally relevant outlet to engage young people in building healthy relationships. Jeneration J seeks to produce a generation of morally conscious leaders to advocate social change and create a culture without violence. Dating violence does not discriminate. Therefore, everyone has the right to a safe and healthy relationship.
About Jenesse Center, Inc.
Jenesse Center, Inc. is the oldest domestic violence intervention program in South Los Angeles. Five African American women who were survivors of domestic violence, and committed to creating a safe place for victims and their families founded the center in 1980. Our mission is to provide victims of domestic violence with a comprehensive, centralized base of support that is culturally responsive, and ensures their transition from immediate crisis to stability and self-sufficiency. We seek to prevent and end the cycle of domestic violence through education, public awareness and outreach initiatives, public policy and advocacy strategies, and innovative collaborations with key partners.
Connect With Jeneration J
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jenerationj/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jenerationj
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jenerationj
Website: https://www.jenerationj.org/
Connect With Jenesse Center, Inc.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JenesseCenter/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jenessecenter/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JenesseCenter
Website: https://jenesse.org/
Jeanine Taylor
JCEC Public Relations
+1 213-399-5301
jeanine@jcec.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
RYV4P behind the scenes video