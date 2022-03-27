Submit Release
California State Prison, Sacramento Officials Investigating Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide

FOLSOM ― Officials at California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) are investigating the March 26, 2022 death of Nathan Marcus, 33, as a homicide after he was attacked by two other incarcerated persons.

On Saturday, at approximately 2:12 p.m., Marcus was attacked by Tyler Yates and Gregory Roach while on one of the institution’s recreation yards. CSP-SAC staff used chemical agents to quell the incident and performed life-saving measures on Marcus which were unsuccessful and he was pronounced deceased at 2:38 p.m.

Marcus was sentenced to state prison on Feb. 26, 2013 from San Joaquin County to serve a four-year sentence for evading/attempting to evade peace officer while driving recklessly as a second-striker, and possession of a controlled substance for sale as a second-striker. While incarcerated, Marcus was sentenced on Aug. 18, 2016 in Kings County to serve a six-year sentence for possession/manufacture of a deadly weapon by a prisoner as a second-striker.

Yates, 27, was sentenced to state prison on Aug. 21, 2017 from San Diego County to serve an eight-year sentence for first-degree burglary and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury as a second-striker.

Roach, 33, was sentenced to state prison on Oct. 15, 2019 from San Diego County to serve a 12-year sentence for assault with force likely to inflict great bodily injury as a second-striker, and inflicting great bodily injury.

Yates and Roach have been rehoused in CSP-SAC’s Administrative Segregation Unit pending the investigation conducted by the institution’s Investigative Services Unit. The Office of the Inspector General was notified.

Activated in 1986, CSP-SAC is a high-security prison in Folsom that houses 1,754 incarcerated people and employs about 1,700 people. The institution houses those serving long-term sentences, those requiring specialized mental health programming, and incarcerated people with high-risk medical concerns. The institution also provides work, career technical education, academic, self-help, art, religious and other rehabilitative programs.

