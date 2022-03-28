B2E Automation Joins the Control System Integrators Association (CSIA)
The inclusion in the best-in-class Control System Integrators Association (CSIA) will continue to make B2E Automation a market leaderNAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, USA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iconic industrial automation services provider B2E Automation has announced its membership in the Control System Integrators Association (CSIA) starting this month. CSIA is a network of independent, professional service providers who use hardware, software, and communications solutions to deliver the best control and information system integration options to industrial clients. It helps members improve their business skills, provides a forum to share industry expertise, and promotes the benefits of hiring a certified control system integrator.
"The manufacturing sector has been adversely impacted by several global issues like labor shortages, supply chain issues, and the pandemic while facing declining labor productivity and business growth. Automation is already a key component to turning this around - and will become even more so in the coming years," says Ben Knowles, Founder, and CEO of B2E Automation. "Even though most manufacturers have acknowledged the need for automation in order to not only sustain their business but to support growth, mainstream adoption is still slow. We are striving to change that by providing second-to-none automation services and joining CSIA will accelerate our ability to achieve that milestone."
Our joining with CSIA is another move towards helping businesses take a strategic approach to automation, map out their potential and find the right solution. It will also fuel our passion to help businesses increase their options and drive down costs for manufacturers worldwide.
About B2E Automation:
Based in Naperville, Illinois, USA, B2E Automation is a leading provider of automation and integration services that enhance organizational performance. The company is committed to the pursuit of innovation by providing its customers with Automation solutions at affordable prices that can help transform their business. For more information, please visit our website https://www.b2eautomation.com.
