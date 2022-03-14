B2E Automation Joins the Association for Advancing Automation (A3)
B2E Automation is excited to announce that it has joined the Association for Advancing AutomationNAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading automation and emerging technology services provider B2E Automation has announced its membership in the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) starting this month. A3 is the leading global automation trade association of the robotics, machine vision, motion control, and industrial Artificial Intelligence industries.
"Automation is becoming vital for businesses in every industry to handle changes in the global supply chain and remain competitive in the constantly evolving business landscape. With the pandemic's ripple effects still disrupting global supply chains, the need for automation and integration is larger than ever" said Ben Knowles, Founder and CEO of B2E Automation. "Our customers love that we're there with them through the journey of transformation to allow companies to leverage the power of automation without having to start from scratch."
Through the membership, we expand our capabilities for helping clients by delivering disruptive emerging technology solutions to automate manual processes across a wide range of industries for maximizing capacity. As a member of the Association for Advancing Automation, we look forward to connecting with peers through the upcoming Automate 2022 show to be held in Detroit, MI June 6-9, 2022. In addition, the marketing reports, surveys, supplier directories, and industry white papers through A3 will also help us to be in touch with our customers and the industry.
About B2E Automation:
Based in Naperville, Illinois, USA, B2E Automation is a leading provider of automation and integration services that enhance organizational performance. The company is committed to the pursuit of innovation by providing its customers with Automation solutions at affordable prices that can help transform their business. For more information, please visit our website https://www.b2eautomation.com.
