Promotional Product Distributor "Create A Good Vibe" Makes Generous Donation to Texas Non-Profit, "Save An Angel"
Create A Good Vibe donated steel tumblers to “Save An Angel," a non-profit organization in Austin, Texas, that provides medical care for unwanted animals and helps them find loving homes.
Create A Good Vibe’s donation aims to show their appreciation for the non-profit, Save An Angel, an organization that provides care for unwanted animals.
It’s an honor to help provide resources to people who don’t have the means to take care of themselves. What a good feeling, to provide a bit of safety, and see these smiles.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Create A Good Vibe, whose mission is to help create long-lasting relationships with their clients through the power of promotional products, recently donated steel tumblers to the non profit, Save An Angel based in Austin, Texas. Save An Angel, a 501(c)(3) non-profit animal welfare organization, provides medical care for unwanted animals and helps them get into loving homes.
— Christine Morris, Owner of Create A Good Vibe
Save An Angel's mission is to end pet overpopulation by providing lifesaving care to homeless and at-risk animals. Originally based in Austin with recent expansion to Louisiana, the organization is committed to proactively improving the quality of life for pets and increasing pet retention by empowering communities with the education and resources needed to care and provide for their companions.
The steel tumbler cups donated by Create A Good Vibe were used for Save An Angel's Mardi Gras Pawty fundraiser on February 26, 2021. As a proud member of the Advertising Specialty Institute with over 26 years of experience in advertising, Christine Morris, knew exactly which personalized promotional products would work best for the non-profit. “The cups, which feature Save An Angel’s logo, created a huge opportunity for the non-profit organization to boost their identity within Louisiana,” she says. “The results greatly benefitted the organization as the tumblers were purchased by members of the organization and pet owners as well. The animals from Save An Angel were either abandoned, discarded at shelters, or living in abusive environments. We support Save An Angel’s mission is to rescue the animals from these conditions and nurse them back to health. Through the use of promotional products, more people will learn about this wonderful organization, and more animals will be united with new families.” Morris believes in the power of promotional items. "Mugs, pens, and t-shirts are memorable and provide a better cost per impression for advertisers than almost every major marketing effort like TV, magazines, and the Internet," she adds.
About Save An Angel
Founded in October 2009 by the parents of an American Dingo named Angel, the organization began as a successful fundraising campaign to provide an expensive, life-saving bone marrow transplant for Angel, who was diagnosed with Canine Lymphoma. Save An Angel has since expanded its original mission and is now primarily dedicated to rehoming shelter pets through our Operation Relocation program, a network of cross-country shelter and rescue partners working together to give homeless dogs and cats a renewed chance at life. With a nod to its beginnings, the organization also provides educational resources for canine cancer prevention and treatment. To learn more about Save-An-Angel, visit www.Save-An-Angel.org.
