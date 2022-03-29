Guardian Fleet Services Names New President
Scotty Crockett, formerly chief operating officer, has been promoted to president of Guardian Fleet Services.
Running the operations of Guardian Fleet for the past five years has been an honor and a great experience.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, U.S. , March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Fleet Services Inc. announces that Scotty Crockett has been promoted to president from chief operating officer of the specialized towing and transportation company. With this change, Crockett will be able to focus on the future goals and growth of Guardian Fleet Services, the largest commercial towing, recovery, and specialized transportation fleet company in the Southeast United States.
— Scotty Crockett
Geoff Russell, formerly president and CEO, remains CEO of Guardian Fleet Services.
From its beginning, Crockett said the plan for Guardian Fleet Services was to continue to grow the business and to be the premier service provider in its markets.
"As COO, running the operations of Guardian Fleet Services for the past five years has been an honor and a great experience," Crockett said. "Throughout these years, it has allowed me the opportunity to work with a lot of amazing people with the same passion for the industry and costumers that I share."
He added, "This time has allowed me to surround myself with the best our industry has to offer. In the mix of everything, with Geoff Russell’s guidance and mentorship, I have had the opportunity to build a team around me that compliments everything we do. Without this dedication, Guardian Fleet Services would not have achieved the success it has to date. Assuming the position of president of Guardian Fleet Services is a great accomplishment and the highlight of my career."
The promotion is part of a series of executive moves whose purpose is to better serve our customers and the Guardian Fleet Service’s team. Guardian Fleet recently announced that Thomas Tedford, an industry veteran with almost 30 years of experience, is its new chief operating officer.
"I look forward to having Tom Tedford as the new COO," said Crockett. "His leadership will allow Guardian Fleet Services to accelerate to the next level. This will allow me to focus on the growth opportunities that Guardian Fleet Services has in front of it."
–––––
About Guardian Fleet Services Inc. :
Headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, Guardian Fleet Services Inc. provides superior towing, recovery, and specialized transportation services to municipal, state, federal agencies, and commercial enterprises.
Guardian Fleet Services was formed in 2017, following the mergers of Kauff’s Transportation Systems of West Palm Beach and Crockett’s Towing LLC of Tampa, FL. Guardian Fleet Services continues to acquire and merge Florida-based service providers under the Guardian Fleet brand.
Currently, there are 19 locations strategically located throughout the state. The affiliated companies have 100+ years of combined experience, 300 employees, and more than 350 pieces of specialized towing and transportation equipment.
Guardian Fleet Services proudly supports the Move Over law to keep all emergency service providers safe.
