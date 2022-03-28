Submit Release
Recruiting for Good Celebrates Megan Sones South Beach Wine Food Festival Review

Participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to help fund 'Girls Design Tomorrow' enjoy a sweet girl trip for 2 to 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival www.WePartyforGood.com

A passion driven venture mentoring program for girls who love to create positive impact companies launching Summer 2022 #girlsdesigntomorrow www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com

A sweet social club, sponsored by Recruiting for Good for women who love to support Girls Design Tomorrow and make a positive impact. #finedining #sweetgirltrips #makepositiveimpact #girlsdesigntomorrow www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com LA + Miami + NJ

Sweet travel writer, Megan Sones of Chasing Kids in Heels is a regular contributor to Recruiting for Good. In March, Megan wrote review of Miami Food Festival.

Megan, thank you for writing an inspired review of Capital One's SOBEWFF 2022 Party ...The Perfect Sweet Girls Trip!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact by creating and funding; meaningful creative gigs, passion driven mentoring ventures, and sweet work programs for talented kids.

Regular contributing travel writer and super mom, Megan Sones wrote "Wine Not Getaway?" A sweet review of Capital One's 2022 South Beach Wine and Food Festival.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Megan thank your fun insight on one of the year's best food events, hope it inspires more girlfriend trips. The Perfect Sweet Girls Trip for All Women & Moms Who Love to Escape The Kids!"

About

Travel writer and mom, Megan Sones of Chasing Kids in Heels is a regular contributor to Recruiting for Good. She writes interviews, reviews, and stories about Sweet Hip Trips for Adventurers, Foodies, Girls Weekends, Kids Vacations, and Soccer Lovers.

Love to Make a Positive Impact and Fun Trips to Party for Good...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Referrals allow us to generate proceeds and Fund Girls Design Tomorrow...We're rewarding referrals with The Sweetest All Inclusive 4 Day Weekend Trip in South Beach 2023 Wine & Food Festival to learn more visit www.WePartyforGood.com Gift Your Sweet Grad Kid The Perfect Trip to Party for Good! #wepartyforgood

Girls Design Tomorrow is a passion driven venture mentoring program for girls who love to create positive impact companies (coming this Summer 2022). Created by Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman to learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Sustainable Fashion Mentoring created and led by Taryn Hipwell. #tarynhipwell www.TarynHipwell.com

The Beauty Foodie Club....A sweet social club, sponsored by Recruiting for Good for women who love to support Girls Design Tomorrow and make a positive impact. #finedining #parties #sweetgirltrips #makepositiveimpact #girlsdesigntomorrow www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com LA + Miami + NJ

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.

Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and make a positive impact send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com

Complete your probation period, kickass and enter our end of The Year Drawing for a Sweet Party Trip to South Beach (2023 Wine and Food Festival).

