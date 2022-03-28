100 never looked so good: Centenarian Celebration at Premier Nassau County Skilled Nursing and Subacute Center

What is Ms. Curti’s secret to living to 100? "Pepsi-Cola, Chips, and Dancing!"

The Grand Pavilion’s incredible Resident Council President, Gloria, celebrating a century with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter.

The Grand Pavilion team was so honored to celebrate these incredible ladies’ special days! The team hosted a 1920s themed party, honoring the decade that the centenarians were born!