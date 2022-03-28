100 never looked so good: Centenarian Celebration at Premier Nassau County Skilled Nursing and Subacute Center
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grand Pavilion for Rehabilitation and Nursing at Rockville Centre hosted a milestone Birthday Party on March 24th, honoring all residents who were both 100 years young, and those who are turning so throughout 2022.
The Grand Pavilion’s incredible Resident Council President, Gloria, celebrating a century with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter.
The Grand Pavilion, the premier subacute and skilled nursing center in Nassau County, was excited to commemorate this occasion alongside esteemed Resident Council President Ms. Gloria Hunt (101), Resident Council Vice President Ms. Rose Curti (101), Ms. Marjorie (101), Ms. Marie Gula (100), Ms. Viola Nowaki (103), Ms. Nieves Gonzalez (100), and Ms. Ruth Cook (100).
The party was donned in 1920s decorations, honoring the decade in which these amazing individuals were born. Family members, friends, and loved ones alike were invited to attend and enjoy this special celebration, featuring live entertainment, a themed photo booth, and of course, take photos with the guests of honor wearing their smiles, sashes, and tiaras.
“Celebrating these milestones is so important to us at The Grand Pavilion,” began Administrator Dimitry Schwartz. “Our residents have lived such rich, beautiful lives and it is our pleasure to celebrate them, and how much they mean to us. 100 never looked so good!”
When asked what the secret to a long and happy life is, some of the honorees shared:
“To dance!” Ms. Hunt began. “If it weren’t for my knees, I would be dancing my heart out every day!” She also added, no smoking and no drinking!
“Dress nicely and complete a puzzle every day!” Ms. Curti said. She also enjoys going for walks every day and relaxes by painting her nails and giving herself a manicure!
“Look in the mirror every day, and say the words, ‘I am beautiful’,” added Ms. Marjorie. “Saying those words works your facial muscles so you don’t get wrinkles!”
The Grand Pavilion for Rehabilitation and Nursing at Rockville Centre is Long Island’s premier location for short term rehabilitation and long term nursing, providing unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service for the community’s Rehabilitation and Nursing needs, in a soothing, tranquil and state-of-the-art environment.
