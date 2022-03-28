Route 356 Road Closure 

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that a section of Route 356 located in Allegheny Township in Westmoreland County will be closed between Route 56 (Leechburg Road) and Route 4073 (White Cloud Road). The closure will begin Monday, April 4 and is anticipated to remain in effect through the end of the year, weather permitting. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Car Detour:

North of the Closure

Turn right onto Route 4073 (White Cloud Road)

Follow Route 4073 (White Cloud Road)

Turn left onto Route 56 (Leechburg Road)

Follow Route 56 (Leechburg Road) to Route 356

End Detour

South of the Closure

Merge left onto Route 56 (Leechburg Road)

Follow Route 56 (Leechburg Road) to Route 4073 (White Cloud Road)

Turn right onto Route 4073 (White Cloud Road)

Follow Route 4073 (White Cloud Road) to Route 356

End Detour

Posted Truck Detour:

North of the Closure

Take the ramp for southbound Route 28

Follow southbound Route 28

Take the ramp from Route 28 to Route 366

Turn left onto Route 366

Follow Route 366 to Route 56

Take the ramp to Route 56 (Leechburg Road)

Follow Route 56 (Leechburg Road) to Route 356

End Detour

South of the Closure

Merge left onto Route 56 (Leechburg Road)

Follow Route 56 (Leechburg Road) to Route 366

Take the ramp for westbound Route 366

Follow westbound Route 366 to northbound Route 28

Follow northbound Route 28 to Route 356

End Detour

All side roads between White Cloud Road and Route 56 (Leechburg Road) will be closed where they intersect Route 356 with the exception of Indian Hill Road, Bagdad Road and Pleasant Hill Road for residential access only. Residents within the reconstruction area will also be provided ingress and egress access by the contractor. Local truck deliveries will have access between Route 28 and the Route 356 closure and should follow local signage to businesses along Route 356.

The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to complete various areas of full depth reconstruction, drainage upgrades and box culvert installation. Motorists should drive with caution through work zones.

Crews from Ligonier Construction Company will be performing the work.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #