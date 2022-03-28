Submit Release
Route 356 Road Closure 

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that a section of Route 356 located in Allegheny Township in Westmoreland County will be closed between Route 56 (Leechburg Road) and Route 4073 (White Cloud Road).  The closure will begin Monday, April 4 and is anticipated to remain in effect through the end of the year, weather permitting.  Traffic will be detoured.  

Posted Car Detour:  

North of the Closure 

  • Turn right onto Route 4073 (White Cloud Road) 

  • Follow Route 4073 (White Cloud Road) 

  • Turn left onto Route 56 (Leechburg Road) 

  • Follow Route 56 (Leechburg Road) to Route 356 

  • End Detour 

South of the Closure  

  • Merge left onto Route 56 (Leechburg Road) 

  • Follow Route 56 (Leechburg Road) to Route 4073 (White Cloud Road) 

  • Turn right onto Route 4073 (White Cloud Road) 

  • Follow Route 4073 (White Cloud Road) to Route 356 

  • End Detour 

Posted Truck Detour: 

North of the Closure 

  • Take the ramp for southbound Route 28 

  • Follow southbound Route 28  

  • Take the ramp from Route 28 to Route 366 

  • Turn left onto Route 366  

  • Follow Route 366 to Route 56  

  • Take the ramp to Route 56 (Leechburg Road) 

  • Follow Route 56 (Leechburg Road) to Route 356 

  • End Detour 

South of the Closure 

  • Merge left onto Route 56 (Leechburg Road) 

  • Follow Route 56 (Leechburg Road) to Route 366  

  • Take the ramp for westbound Route 366  

  • Follow westbound Route 366 to northbound Route 28 

  • Follow northbound Route 28 to Route 356  

  • End Detour 

All side roads between White Cloud Road and Route 56 (Leechburg Road) will be closed where they intersect Route 356 with the exception of Indian Hill Road, Bagdad Road and Pleasant Hill Road for residential access only. Residents within the reconstruction area will also be provided ingress and egress access by the contractor.  Local truck deliveries will have access between Route 28 and the Route 356 closure and should follow local signage to businesses along Route 356. 

The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to complete various areas of full depth reconstruction, drainage upgrades and box culvert installation. Motorists should drive with caution through work zones. 

Crews from Ligonier Construction Company will be performing the work.  

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov 

# # # 

