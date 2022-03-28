Longbow Advantage Supports Empowering Inclusion of Global Refugees and Forcibly Displaced Persons from Ukraine
Portion of MODEX budget donated to Techfugees Foundation, a non-profit collective accelerating humanitarian innovations empowering forcibly displaced persons
We believe in the Techfugees mission and are happy to be able to support their actions that connect and empower displaced persons through technology.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longbow Advantage, the global leader in supply chain consulting and warehousing technologies, today announced that a portion of its original MODEX budget, including specifically the money that would have been spent on marketing giveaways, corporate attire, and other short-term goods, has been reallocated to support global efforts focused on creating a more equitable world inclusive of forcibly displaced persons and refugees, towards a peaceful future.
In response to the recent Ukraine events and increasing proliferation of forcibly displaced persons worldwide, Longbow Advantage has chosen to support Techfugees Foundation’s mission to advocate the rights of forcibly displaced persons and mobilize global collective catalyst actions providing emergency technical support, coordination with humanitarian organizations to strengthen assistance and accelerating worldwide inclusion initiatives to uplift refugees lives of those who are unheard, invisible and excluded towards their betterment by empowering their inclusion to participate in the digital society.
Based in the UK and operating within the framework of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Techfugees blends digital tech innovations, insights, and inclusion to advance refugees’ rights and equitable access to information, education, health, work, and social integration through the power of responsible humanitarian digital innovations & technology across international markets.
“Longbow Advantage’s ethos for a more inclusive better world that recognizes human talent is well aligned with our own and we are deeply thankful for the donation,” said Raj Burman, Chief Executive of the Techfugees Foundation. “Our international efforts are mobilizing a catalytic movement with even more best-of-breed organizations to join the collective, following Longbow Advantage’s stewardship, to provide the duty of care to displaced people globally and recognizes the wealth of their contributions to digital society.”
Gerry Brady, CEO of Longbow Advantage, shared, “The tech community can rally resources, support, and insights globally in a way that even ten years ago was unimaginable. We believe in the Techfugees mission and are happy to be able to support their actions that connect and empower displaced persons through technology.”
About Longbow Advantage
Longbow Advantage is a supply chain execution company. We help warehousing and distribution teams confidently manage their shift by providing expert consulting and implementation on traditional WMS technologies and through our own supply chain technology, The Rebus Platform. Rebus connects disparate systems across the distribution network, allowing logistics professionals to have unparalleled access to view and manage their warehouse like never before. Longbow is committed to providing exceptional experiences for distribution teams with unified, real-time visibility into warehouse operations and through expert end-to-end supply chain implementations and consulting.
