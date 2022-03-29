Fulbright programs are better than PhD in India: Dr. Prakash Bhosale
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Prakash Bhosale stated at the Indian university student Program that the Fulbright scholarship program is better than doing PhD in India. In order to support international exchange, the Fulbright Scholarship is considered to be a highly rewarding scholarship. University graduates, artists, and emerging professionals from any field are eligible to apply.
He said, “Studying in the USA is no less than a dream for many international students. Only the most deserving applicants can realize their dreams through the Fulbright Scholarship program. I think it is more beneficial to do a PhD or other higher degree course under a Fulbright program than to spend millions of rupees in India.” Fulbright scholarships are available to students from over 155 different countries, which cover almost all of their expenses, including tuition, a living stipend, and travel expenses. Fulbright is one of the most competitive programs in the world and it offers scholarships in almost every field. Fulbright awards US Student Program grants to around 20 percent of applicants, although acceptance rates vary from year to year. Applications are open to anyone interested in applying, but recipients are selected based on their academic and professional achievements, as well as their ability to represent their countries.
A Fulbright-Nehru Master's Fellowship enables exceptional Indians to pursue graduate studies in the fields of Arts and Culture Management at select U.S. institutions. Students, scholars, teachers, professionals, scientists and artists qualified to participate in the program can receive a scholarship or grant payments to study abroad, conduct research, teach, or engage in other activities abroad. Likewise, citizens from other countries can apply to participate in the program in the United States. Besides J-1 visa support and round-trip air travel from a fellow's home city to the U.S. host institution, this fellowship will also cover tuition and fees, living expenses, and accident and sickness coverage per the guidelines of the United States Government.
Through the Fulbright program, a wide range of critical global issues are addressed by strengthening and enhancing international understanding. In fields including environmental protection, food security and public health, Fulbrighters are active participants. Those with Fulbright scholarships are leaders of today and tomorrow. In addition to careers in government, scientific research, business, philanthropy, education, arts and more, Fulbright awardees often pursue careers in philanthropic organizations or organizations with social missions. In receiving a Fulbright, you'll be joining a prestigious group of scholars. Many Fulbright former students have gone on to become state heads, Nobel Prize winners, MacArthur Fellows, and Pulitzer Prize winners.
For students, researchers, professionals, artists, and teachers around the world who have made exceptional academic and personal contributions, the Fulbright program offers a great opportunity. A variety of Fulbright fellowships are available each year.
Dr. Prakash Bhosale is a renowned educational columnist and writer who delivers many lectures on online education to various entrepreneurs, corporate employees, Student groups in Mumbai and Maharashtra.
