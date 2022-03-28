Endometrial Ablation Devices Market Top Players by Trends, Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Endometrial Ablation Devices Market Size – USD 1,049.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising demand for the Endometrial Ablation Devices Market products is expected to drive the demand for Endometrial Ablation Devices Market , thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market.

The global endometrial ablation devices market size is expected to reach USD 1,596.9 Million at a steady revenue CAGR of 5.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady endometrial ablation devices market revenue growth can be attributed to rising prevalence of gynecological disorders in women, including menorrhagia that are responsible for patients opting for advanced surgical procedures such as endometrial ablation.

Market players are making substantial investment in development of cutting-edge endometrial ablation devices to expand their market revenue share by integrating new functionalities to deliver better outcomes to patients. For instance, in November 2019, Gynesonics, which is a firm engaged in offering healthcare solutions for women, announced the introduction of a transcervical fibroid ablation system, Sonata 2 System in North America (US) and Europe.

Key participants include : Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc. (Medtronic plc.), Idoman Teoranta, AEGEA Medical, Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, Hologic, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Minerva Surgical, Inc.

Radiofrequency ablation segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 due to significantly high increase in adoption in recent years. The device inserted in the uterus transmits radiofrequency energy which vaporizes endometrial tissue in a short span of time. Radiofrequency ablation is registering increased adoption due to its convenience, effectivity, and speed of treatment.

Clinic segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020 due to advancements in endometrial ablation techniques that do not need large space and can be used in clinics. Emergence of clinics that specialize in treatment of endometrial ablation and availability of advanced technologies for treating the disease in these clinics will contribute to growth of this segment.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing number of cases of gynecological disorders, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure in countries in the region. An estimated 11% or more than 6 ½ million women in the U.S. have endometriosis. Strong presence of major market players and rise in application of minimally invasive treatment procedures is further driving market revenue growth.

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global endometrial ablation devices market on the basis of technology type, end-use, and region:

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cryoablation

Radiofrequency Ablation

Hysteroscopic Ablation

Thermal Balloon

Hydrothermal Ablation

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Ambulatory Surgery Center

Hospital

Clinic

Regional Bifurcation of the Endometrial Ablation Devices Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

