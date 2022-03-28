Beef Concentrate Market 2022 Key Regions, Major Manufacturers | Birthright Nutrition, Southeastern Mills, Hormel Foods

The beef concentrate can be used in the food and food service industry because of its rich flavor.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The beef concentrate market is experiencing a significant growth rate, and is anticipated to grow at in the next few years. It is the stock or broth that is reduced to a concentrated form to provide intense flavor of beef to the food. The thick liquid is further processed into powder form or solid or in liquid concentrate form. It is made from the beef stock or the beef bone broth. The beef concentrate can be used in the food and food service industry because of its rich flavor. It is also used as an additive in soups, sauces, crews, canned meat items, and other food products. The basic use of the beef concentrate is as the flavoring agent in the food items, which enhances the overall taste.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The lockdown and closures of the plants and factories has resulted in the decreased production of the beef concentrate as most of the countries are facing the COVID-19 crisis, which has forced the economies to shut down the operations.

The problem is processing the meat. When COVID-19 infected workers and slowed major packing plants, and some ranchers turned to the smaller butchering facilities. And now those are backed up, too.

Top Impacting Factors

Beef concentrate has a longer shelf life as compared to fresh meat product. Case ready packaging formats represent a fast-growing trend in retail ground beef distribution, which in turn, increases the consumption of beef concentrate.

Increase in demand for nutritious, rich product by growing population and penetration of health benefits of beef concentrate is also expected to increase in the growth of the beef concentrate market globally.

Beef broth and stock are ingredients that takes a lot of time to cook and is an essential ingredient in traditional food products. The ease of preparing broth from beef concentrate has increased its demand among the working population.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type

Frozen

Fresh

Application

Food Service Customers

Retail & Grocery Chain Stores

By-Products Processors

Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the Beef Concentrate industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the Beef Concentrate market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the Beef Concentration market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed Beef Concentrate market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years

Key Players: Savory Creations International, More Than Gourmet (Kitchen Accomplice), Custom Culinary, Birthright Nutrition, Southeastern Mills, Hormel Foods, Gevity RX and Trader Joe's, Walmart (Sam's Choice)

