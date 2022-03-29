Blue Light LLC Announces its Blue Fusion Integration with Echo Analytics Group Torch
Blue Fusion technology powers Torch direct integration into i2 Analyst’s Notebook bringing rapid connectivity to 30+ data sources improving OSINT/PAI analytics.
We are very excited about expanding the relationship we have with Echo Analytics Group”FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Light LLC announced the integration of its patent-pending data fusion technology, Blue Fusion, with Echo Analytics Group Torch platform to improve data connectivity, fuse with numerous technologies, and provide deep-dive analytics for an open-source intelligence (OSINT) analyst.
— Bruce Parkman
Blue Fusion is a patent-pending middleware technology that allows organizations to connect to disparate data sources regardless of their location, data format, or data structure. The software is designed to be completely data agnostic, allowing customers to optimize their current investments in data and technology through the development of a robust “data fabric” that connects all of their data. Blue Fusion’s one-of-a-kind federated search capability makes analysts up to 80% more efficient by automating the data query, transformation, and ingestion processes. This allows them to search unlimited amounts of databases with one click and efficiently import that data into a visualization environment like i2 Analyst’s Notebook, saving customers time and money.
The Echo Analytics Group Torch platform simplifies the research process for OSINT analysts and research professionals. The intuitive platform allows users to leverage advanced technologies, manage research projects and learn along the way, accessing OSINT courses to stay up to date on their skills in an ever-changing landscape. Integrating i2 into the Torch platform is a win-win situation, significantly improving the experience for researchers.
“We are very excited about expanding the relationship we have with Echo Analytics Group,” said Blue Light LLC Chief Executive Officer Bruce Parkman. “By bringing the power of Blue Fusion to create robust, OSINT oriented data fabric and the ability to conduct federated searches and the deep-dive analytics power of i2 Analyst’s Notebook, the OSINT analyst will be empowered to optimize OSINT data and execute more efficient OSINT analytics than ever before.”
This is the same commitment Echo Analytics Group (EAG) has focused on - improving the customer experience through simplifying the tedious process of gathering and analyzing the overwhelming amount of publicly available information. The integration of i2 into the EAG platform, Torch, will enable users to focus on conducting a deeper analysis of the information collected, decreasing the amount of time required to discover the truth.
The integration of Blue Fusion and Torch is available to U.S. Government, military, law enforcement agencies, and commercial institutions to provide comprehensive, affordable, intuitive OSINT solutions to meet a variety of analytical requirements.
About Blue Light
As the largest reseller and support provider for the i2 Analyst’s Notebook portfolio of products in North America, Blue Light specializes in bundled i2 security solutions and cutting-edge technologies to address National Security, violent crimes, fraud, physical security, and risk management problems. The company’s patented Blue Fusion middleware technology provides federated search and alerting capabilities and allows technologies to easily connect to any disparate data source so analysts can easily import disparate data into any visualization capability, like i2 Analyst’s Notebook to see their data in a single pane of glass while saving up to 80% of their time. Blue light - The i2 Experts. www.bluelightllc.com
About Echo Analytics Group
Echo Analytics Group (EAG) is a veteran-owned and operated open-source intelligence (OSINT) firm based in Tampa, Florida. EAG brings military-grade intelligence to the private sector, combining publicly sourced information with human intelligence to empower businesses and people to make informed decisions based on facts. With the overwhelming amount of content created daily, EAG provides best-in-class OSINT resources from tools, case management systems, investigations, education, and even analysts to make real-time decisions. To learn more, visit echoanalyticsgroup.com.
