Thermoelectric Materials Market Emerging Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Increasing demand for automotive fuel efficiency is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Global Thermoelectric Materials Market research study published by Emergen research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Thermoelectric Materials industry. The report covers the Thermoelectric Materials Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Thermoelectric Materials market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Thermoelectric Materials market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2027.

The thermoelectric materials market is projected to be worth USD 96.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The thermoelectric materials market is observing high demand attributed to the increasing demand for automotive fuel efficiency. Automotive exhaust contributes significantly to global greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), with a typical passenger vehicle accounting for the emission of around 4.6 tons of CO2 annually. Also, it has been estimated that the total number of light-duty vehicles (LCVs) plying on the roads would surpass 2 billion by the year 2050 and, in turn, would consume a substantial amount of global oil production. Automotive thermoelectric generator technology encompasses vehicular exhaust heat conversion into electric energy that may be utilized for various electrical systems of the automobile, thereby improving fuel efficiency and reducing GHG emission. The growing demand for thermoelectric generator, in turn, would drive the demand for thermoelectric materials.

The global Thermoelectric Materials market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Thermoelectric Materials market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Thermoelectric Materials market.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Thermoelectric Materials market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Thermoelectric Materials market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Key participants include Laird Thermal Systems Inc., Marlow Industries Inc., Thermonamic Electronics, Tellurex, Ferrotec, EVERREDtronics, Hi-Z, RMT Ltd., KELK, and Crystal Ltd., among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Laird Thermal Systems introduced an innovative model of high-performance thermoelectric coolers capable of delivering a 10.0% improvement in heat pumping capacity, better temperature differential, and better efficiency compared to regular thermoelectric coolers.

Thermoelectric materials, owing to the large Peltier effect, find widespread usage in power generation and solid-state refrigeration applications.

Silicon Germanium thermoelectric materials have garnered substantial traction for energy harvesting and driving space applications, among others. Devices made of silicon germanium alloy can operate at temperatures above 1300 degrees Centigrade without undergoing degradation, high oxidation resistance, and low thermal expansion coefficient.

Emergen Research has segmented the global thermoelectric materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bismuth Telluride

Lead Telluride

Silicon Germanium

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Questions in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Thermoelectric Materials Market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Thermoelectric Materials Market industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Thermoelectric Materials Market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Thermoelectric Materials Market industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

