Rotary Dream DISCON 21-22 turned out to be the biggest rotary event of the year, held at Mumbai
The District Conference, the biggest event of the year was attended by dignitaries Past District Governors, various office bearers and Rotarians.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rotary Dream DISCON 21-22 was held on 20th March 2022 at Hotel St. Regis, Mumbai. It turned out to be a glittering event with physical celebrations, after a long time, in the presence of celebrity speakers from diverse fields, led by District Governor DG Rajendra Agarwal and his Conference Team from the front. Mr. Suhas Pednekar – VC of Mumbai University, Prof. Ganapati D. Yadav, Mr. Nadir Godrej – MD Godrej Industries, Mr. Harsh Mariwala of MARICO, Well-known singer Shankar Mahadevan, actor Boman Irani, Lt. General Harminder Singh Kahlon SM, Mr. Sanajay Pande – CP Mumbai were present as the chief guests.
During the function from time to time, DG Rajendra Agarwal explained the various social projects undertaken during the year with a true Rotary culture. These projects depicted the true spirit of various Rotary Clubs combined of Rotary Districts 3141 in the Rotary Year 2021 – 22.
Over 4,000 heart surgeries have been performed on children, including four international children. Over 100 Rotary Clubs organized blood donation camps at Railway stations including Harbour Line & Western Railway, resulting in the collection of 9,000 plus blood units from 90 plus camps in fewer than nine months. This program continues. Rotarians distributed 25 lakh fruit and flower saplings (kalams) in Palghar and Marathwada. In Palghar, 4,000 cataract surgeries were performed as well as 3,000 waterwheels were donated. A total of 30,000 reusable sanitary pads were distributed to girls and women and 300 Jaipur Foots were provided as part of the Jaipur Foot project.
PDG Gopal Rai Mandhania was bestowed upon TRF’s Citation for meritorious service. Under his leadership, a record-breaking total of US$ 2.75 million was collected as DG in ‘Pratham Year’ 2016-17. PDG Subhash Kulkarni was honoured with the ‘Service above Self’ citation. The icing on the cake was the entertainment which included the Shaina NC fashion show & a live singing of foot taping Hindi songs by Dr. Rahul Joshi as the finale to the evening.
The District Conference, the biggest event of the year was attended by dignitaries Past District Governors, various office bearers and Rotarians from around 113 Rotary Clubs covered by Rotary District 3141.
