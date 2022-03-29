Madagascar to Join the Metaverse with Embassy, Exhibition Center
Agreement with Ammber Makes Madagascar One of First Nations in the Metaverse
Madagascar is proving to be an exceptional partner, with visionary leadership setting the standard for bold, decisive execution while others are still mired in the stagnant status quo.”ANTANANARIVO, MADAGASCAR, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ammbr Limited announced today that it has reached an agreement with the nation of Madagascar to establish an embassy and National Exhibition Centre in the Metasense Metaverse to drive trade and business opportunities for the island nation.
The agreement makes Madagascar one of the first nations to plant its flag in the parallel virtual world, which is quickly attracting companies and organizations as a way for people to interact socially and economically as avatars in cyberspace.
The agreement with Ammber was signed by the Governor of the Region of Vatovaby, Dr. Maurice Lucien Randriarison, who was appointed by His Excellency Andry Rajoelina, President of the High Authority of the Transition and Head of State of the Republic of Madagascar.
“My office is tasked with improved services delivery and initiatives benefitting Malagasy citizens,” said Gov. Randriarson. "We are adopting cutting-edge technologies to achieve this at a time when climate change, a global pandemic, and geopolitical tension is placing our country under enormous strain and risk."
The Metaverse is the future of the Internet, combining Web 3.0 and Virtual Reality, promising explosive growth and opportunities in education, healthcare, entertainment, and the delivery of government services.
The Madagascar Embassy in the Metaverse will offer government a range of efficient channels underpinned by strong security to present highly engaging and user-friendly touchpoints for foreigners and Malagasy citizens to access services and information. The National Exhibition Centre will extend this facility to Malagasy businesses that wish to reach international markets to open trade and partnership opportunities. Madagascar is utilizing the latest technology developments to leapfrog its competitors.
Ammbr develops digital infrastructure and is now forging a path with its partners to build the Metaverse under the Metasense banner. Operating in Madagascar for years through its subsidiary, Ammbr Trade, the group is committed to commercial activities that are strongly underpinned by environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs.
"Tokenization is revolutionising finance, and decentralized business models are proliferating fast,” says Ammbr Chief Strategy Officer Rakesh Rajagopal. “Play to Earn (P2E) is now a recognized phenomenon, and we see this as a tool for financial inclusion, especially in poorer communities. Madagascar is proving to be an exceptional partner, with visionary leadership setting the standard for bold and decisive execution when others are still mired in the stagnant status quo.”
His Excellency Andry Rajoelina is bullish on the Metaverse. He believes social services such as education, healthcare and welfare for the Malagasy population and the commercial opportunities posed for the business community will boost job creation, entrepreneurship, and global market access.
“Strong business propositions, best practices in environmental protection, and social development are what makes us an ideal partner for the government of Madagascar,” says Dr. Prasannan Nediyenath, Managing Director of Ammbr Trade. “We are deeply honoured by the decision to entrust the nation’s international presence to us and the Metasense team.
“Profound and universal societal change is already taking place, and those unwilling to learn and adopt will be left behind,” he said. “Madagascar will not be counted among their number.”
About Ammbr: Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Ammbr runs a diversified portfolio of projects, including developing decentralised infrastructure and implementing ESG-focused initiatives. With presence in the UAE, Hong Kong, India, Madagascar, and the USA, Ammbr is comprised of a diverse team experienced in business, design, software development and marketing.
