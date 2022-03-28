Fintel Short Squeeze Leaderboard Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Traders
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of March 27, 2022NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze Leaderboard is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Short Squeeze candidates as of March 27, 2022 at 8:00pm EST:
* ENSV / Enservco, Corp. (99.53)
Enservco is number one on this week’s list, with a score of 99.53. The raw short interest reported by NYSE is 2.77M shares, up 316% from one month prior and comprising 29.98% of the total float - down from 32% last week. The cost to borrow shares is 171%, down from 205% reported last week and down from the 245% reported two weeks ago.
* GFAI / Guardforce AI Co. Ltd. (99.52)
Guardforce AI is second on this week’s list with a score of 99.52. Raw short interest is 6M shares, an increase of 504% from the prior month and comprising 38% of the total float. The cost to borrow shares is 239%.
* NINE / Nine Energy Service, Inc. (98.90)
Nine Energy Service is third on the list this week with a score of 98.90. The raw short interest reported by the NYSE is 3.35M shares, up 92% from the prior month and comprising 21.7% of the total float. The cost to borrow shares is 74.77%.
* HUSA / Houston American Energy Corp. (98.72)
Houston American Energy is fourth on this week’s list with a score of 98.72. Raw short interest is 1.8M shares, an increase of 441% from the previous month and representing 20.42% of the total float. The cost to borrow shares is 124%.
* INDO / Indonesia Energy Corp. Ltd. (98.23)
Indonesia Energy is fifth on this week’s list, down four points from the number one spot last week. The raw short interest is 432K shares, up 198% from the prior month and representing 31.82% of the total float. The cost to borrow shares remains extremely elevated at 309%.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
