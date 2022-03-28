Hive Pro Named ‘Startup of the Year - Security Software’ by Globee Awards

Hive Pro Named Startup of the Year by Globee Awards

We are proud to be recognized as an industry player by the Globee Awards. Behind this distinguished success is our product innovation and relentless drive to stay customer focused.” — Anand Choudha

MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hive Pro announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Hive Pro a winner in the 18th Annual 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®. These prestigious global awards recognize cyber security and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

Hive Pro is a cyber security company specializing in Threat Exposure Management. Its product HivePro Uni5 provides a Threat Exposure Management Solution to proactively reduce an organization’s attack surface before it gets exploited. It neutralizes critical cyber security vulnerabilities that really matter to organizations through a single console.

“We are proud to be recognized as an industry player by the Globee Awards,” said Anand Choudha, Founder & CEO of Hive Pro. “Behind this distinguished success is our product innovation and relentless drive to stay customer focused. We believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers and their cyber security needs. We would like to thank all our Customers and Partners for their support in our success.”

More than 55 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.



ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS

Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business and Communications Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at www.globeeawards.com

ABOUT HIVE PRO

Hive Pro Inc is a cyber security company specializing in Threat Exposure Management. Its product HivePro Uni5 provides a Threat Exposure Management Solution to proactively reduce an organization’s attack surface before it gets exploited. It neutralizes critical cyber security vulnerabilities that really matter to organizations through a single console. Hive Pro has its corporate headquarters in Milpitas, California, sales office in Dubai, UAE and a development center in India. For more information, visit www.hivepro.com.

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

HivePro Uni5 - Threat Exposure Management Platform