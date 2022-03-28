Pennsylvania 2020 Election Canvassing Results

Canvassing results from over 3000 houses in 10 different counties. The findings are astonishing.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audit The Vote PA is releasing canvassing results for the 2020 election from 10 different counties.
Over 3000 houses were canvassed across the Commonwealth. The effort was designed to restore voter confidence given all the controversy and unanswered questions surrounding the 2020 election. What was found is astonishing. The amount of severe inconsistencies between what the canvassers are being told at the door and what is listed in the SURE system database as the certified result from the 2020 election is eye opening, to say the least. Here is a list broken down by County.

Allegheny:
73% of surveys collected had a discrepancy
Registration County Discrepancy - 62%
Phantom Registrations - 56%
Missing Registrations - 6%
Vote County Discrepancy - 40%
Phantom Votes - 27%
Missing Votes - 13%

Berks:
47% of surveys collected had a discrepancy
Registration County Discrepancy - 38%
Phantom Registrations - 35%
Missing Registrations - 6%
Vote County Discrepancy - 33%
Phantom Votes - 35%
Missing Votes - 6%

Butler:
43% of surveys collected had a discrepancy
Registration County Discrepancy - 36%
Phantom Registrations - 30%
Missing Registrations - 6%
Vote County Discrepancy - 30%
Phantom Votes - 19%
Missing Votes - 11%

Chester:
46% of surveys collected had a discrepancy
Registration County Discrepancy - 33%
Phantom Registrations - 24%
Missing Registrations - 9%
Vote County Discrepancy - 22%
Phantom Votes - 16%
Missing Votes - 8%

Delaware:
59% of surveys collected had a discrepancy
Registration County Discrepancy - 40%
Phantom Registrations - 30%
Missing Registrations - 12%
Vote County Discrepancy - 37%
Phantom Votes - 25%
Missing Votes - 12%

Lancaster:
37% of surveys collected had a discrepancy
Registration County Discrepancy - 30%
Phantom Registrations - 21%
Missing Registrations - 9%
Vote County Discrepancy - 26%
Phantom Votes - 17%
Missing Votes - 9%

Lycoming:
48% of surveys collected had a discrepancy
Registration County Discrepancy - 44%
Phantom Registrations - 37%
Missing Registrations - 7%
Vote County Discrepancy - 21%
Phantom Votes - 12%
Missing Votes - 9%

Montgomery:
52% of surveys collected had a discrepancy
Registration County Discrepancy - 42%
Phantom Registrations - 23%
Missing Registrations - 19%
Vote County Discrepancy - 36%
Phantom Votes - 13%
Missing Votes - 23%

Washington:
50% of surveys collected had a discrepancy
Registration County Discrepancy - 38%
Phantom Registrations - 19%
Missing Registrations - 20%
Vote County Discrepancy - 37%
Phantom Votes - 14%
Missing Votes - 23%

York:
45% of surveys collected had a discrepancy
Registration County Discrepancy - 37%
Phantom Registrations - 23%
Missing Registrations - 13%
Vote County Discrepancy - 29%
Phantom Votes - 15%
Missing Votes - 14%

Phantom Registrations - more people registered at an address than the resident is aware of.
Missing Registrations - less people registered at an address than the resident is aware of.
Vote County Discrepancy - more or less votes according to the certified results than the resident stated when taking the survey.
Phantom Votes - more votes certified from an address than the resident is aware of.
Missing Votes - less votes certified from an address than the resident is aware of.

The online survey was taken from people coming to the website and filling out the canvassing survey questionnaire. The targeted county canvassing efforts listed above were done based on significant data anomalies. There were no anomalies associated with the online survey. The results are still quite troubling.

Online Survey Results - over 700 households participated
33% of surveys collected had a discrepancy
Registration County Discrepancy - 24%
Phantom Registrations - 17%
Missing Registrations - 6%
Vote County Discrepancy - 18%
Phantom Votes - 10%
Missing Votes - 8%

We are requesting a legislative hearing in the House and/or Senate of the Pennsylvania General Assembly to present these findings in greater detail. It is our position that effective legislative reform for our election process cannot be accomplished without a full understaning of what happened in the 2020 election. Audit The Vote PA has worked tirelessly to expose what happened in the 2020 election, and we will continue to do so in hopes of restoring integrity to our election process.

Updates & All Things Data

