Top Healthcare Innovations in 2021
Recent innovations not only change the treatment paradigm, but also set new benchmarks on which treatments will continue to improve both in terms of medication and procedures”AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare and life sciences industry invests billions of dollars each year in research and development, in order to invent and innovate. Some of these are incremental while a few are transformational in nature, and change the course of a disease, the industry and market forces. We saw some really great innovations coming out during the course of 2020 including the Covid vaccine, which has played a major role in changing the course of the recent pandemic and also the benchmark for how fast the course of a pandemic can be controlled as compared to the previous ones.
— Dr. Purav Gandhi
2021 was an unusual year where many industries and sectors were still working hard on recovering from the financial and operational impact of the pandemic, but healthcare was in a way an exception. Healthcare and life sciences had momentum and continued to invest heavily in deliver exceptional products and services. Healthark Insights team has been closely monitoring Healthcare innovations in Healthcare and Life science sector over the past year and has compiled the major Healthcare innovations that shaped the industry in 2021 and will continue to impact the direction during 2022, in the recent paper titled ‘Top 10 Healthcare Innovations in 2021’.
We identified novel drugs being introduced for treatment of diseases, vaccines and therapies to battle chronic illness. The first drug to treat the cause of Alzheimer’s is a breakthrough product for life-threatening illness. Another much-awaited drug to transform obesity management has been approved. A vaccine which has modest efficacy to significantly remove malaria has been developed which can cure even life-threatening severe malaria. Among all the trends, we could also see world’s first-ever human tracheal transplant was performed successfully which is believed to revolutionize the current process.
“We have been tracking the scientific innovations in the healthcare and life sciences industry for a few years now. Some of the recent innovations are really exciting as they not only change the treatment paradigm, but also set new benchmarks on which treatments will continue to improve both in terms of medication and procedures. The amount of progress that used to take centuries or decades, now happens in years and months thanks to innovation culture, infrastructure, talent, funding, regulatory and policy support and overall momentum in the direction of improving care for patients” says Dr. Purav Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Healthark Insights. “We continue to closely monitor some of these key innovations, anticipate their impact on our clients’ businesses, and implications for the healthcare industry at large”. The Healthark Insights team captured 150+ healthcare innovations of 2021, gathered key information including number of lives affected, focus area, commercialization and complexity of problem solved. Each innovation was rated based on the impact on future of health and its commercialization potential.
With organizations continuing to get inspired and staying invested in terms of research, the sector will continue to have similar or even more disruptive innovations during 2022 across different diseases and treatment modalities. Much attention will be drawn towards both physical and mental health. The idea of sustainable health systems will also get a boost in the coming years. There will be choice between digital and in-person solution to healthcare challenges, and a fine balance based on personalized preferences and disease pathways.
