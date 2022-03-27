WEBINAR: The effects of natural disasters on mine water management.
MINETEK welcomes expert panellists for a webinar discussion about the effects of natural disasters and the role they play in mine water management strategies.
With increasing storms due to environmental changes, and catastrophic dam collapses on the rise, this panel discussion aims to educate and overcome the risks in this evolving issue”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MINETEK, this week announced their panel discussion The effects of natural disasters on mine water management. This will discuss the effect of extreme weather events and how this impacts water management. It offers a collaborative way for Mine, Environment and Engineering professionals to learn about the risks of failed water management, increasing storms and strategies to meet safety and operational KPI’s in 2022 and beyond.
Our key speaker, Dr. Gavin Mudd is an associate professor in the Department of Environmental Engineering at RMIT University Australia. Dr. Mudd has extensive experience in sustainable mining, environmental impacts, risk management and water management. He has authored “The Sustainability of Mining in Australia” (2007). Dr. Mudd will be discussing these topics and more with additional panellists who are key stakeholders in the mining industry.
The webinar will give insights to the following:
- The increase of extreme weather events and what this means for mining
- Financial, operational or safety impacts of extreme weather events
- Risks of failed Water Management
- Pressures on sites to be prepared for disaster – policy, environmental, community or safety
This webcast is suitable for those responsible for planning and managing water circuits in industrial settings, and will explore key operational themes including, safety and regulatory compliance as well as operational impacts and environmental considerations.
The effects of natural disasters in mine water management, will be held on Wednesday, 13 April at 8am AEST.
For more information and registration, visit https://water.minetek.com/natural-disasters-impacts-mine-water-management
About MINETEK: MINETEK WATER is a global industrial solutions provider with decades of experience in helping mining, power generation, oil & gas and other industry leaders achieve environmentally sustainable water management outcomes, enabling safe, compliant, and profitable operations.
