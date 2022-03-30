China Plane Crash: Managing the fear of flying after hearing about a plane crash can be challenging
After every aviation accident or tragic event, SimpliFly’s team is flooded with questions and calls for help.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fear of flying can be heightened after hearing about a plane crash. It is indeed a tragedy when any lives are lost, especially the 132 who were onboard the China Eastern Airlines flight that crashed on Monday, March 21, 2022. This number included many passengers and of course, a team of air crew who had chosen aviation as their profession and life’s work. As a community, we are heartbroken for all of the families whose lives will forever be changed by this unfortunate accident.
It will be difficult for many after hearing such unsettling news, even if they do not personally relate to this particular event.
For those would-be travelers, we offer five insights:
1. The cause of the accident is not yet known. At the time of this writing, official information regarding what caused the accident has yet to be released. It would be worthless (and frankly reckless) to cast out assumptions or baseless theories. The cause will likely be uncovered, and any lessons that can be learned from this accident will be published and implemented. It’s critical that the public wait to hear from experts on-the-ground once they have studied the crash site and have gathered the data leading up to it.
2. Let’s consume the news wisely. The media by nature adheres to certain journalistic standards, but it is also widely known that a level of sensationalism in stories drives readership and viewership. It is not necessary to watch every report or listen to every guess and assumption made by guests or hosts, and certainly not to watch troubling footage or images over and over.
3. Consider why this tragedy is newsworthy. Remember: this event will be widely published largely because commercial airline accidents are so incredibly rare. If planes were crashing every day, it wouldn’t be considered breaking news. So the great echo chamber that occurs with an accident like this further demonstrates that this is a highly unusual event. Flying is so safe that one accident will dominate 24-hour news cycles around the globe.
4. Planes don’t just fall from the sky. Truly. If they did, there would be far fewer air crew to willingly take on this line of work. As mentioned, the cause of this very tragic accident is still unknown. A commercial aircraft’s systems are so robust that a single point of failure will not cause an accident. Whatever happened here was likely a combination of a number of factors.
5. Try to avoid air crash documentaries or in-depth reports. Consuming such media does not help those who already feel uncomfortable in flight. It's important to remember the following about consuming documentaries:
a) These documentaries show that every accident is caused by a series of events and not caused by a single problem.
b) There are no repeating accidents. Every accident is fully investigated, and its results are turned into regulations that will prevent such an accident from repeating.
c) The programs show only the exceptionally few flights that went wrong out of many millions that have flown safely.
In short, don’t allow this unfortunate tragedy to prevent one from flying. No-one refuses to drive or ride in cars despite accidents being exponentially more common. An extremely rare event shouldn't prevent one from enjoying the benefits of air travel - being with those we love, exploring new places, connecting with colleagues and clients, and closing the geographic gaps in our lives.
Ask questions, learn about the safety of air travel, and use our SimpliFly mobile app to know the facts. Chat with a pilot and get the answers you’re seeking before and during the next flight.
