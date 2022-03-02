Aerophobia and How To Defeat It Using The SimpliFly Application
For more than a decade Captain Alon Pereg has helped many people overcome the fear of flying. Throughout the years he has learned about this difficult phenomenon, its causes, and most importantly - how to help people whose fear of flying impairs their quality of life. Captain Pereg states: "If you add up all the flight hours in my lifetime, I have accumulated more than forty years of flying." Cumulatively, he has spent more than two years in the air primarily because flying is a way of life for him, and he was very frustrated when he found out how many people are afraid of flying and paying a high, unacceptable price, because of that fear.
What is fear of flying?
The fear of flying is defined by the National Institute of Mental health as "a specific phobia, which is an intense, irrational fear of something that poses little or no actual danger". It is very important to understand that fear is an extremely important mechanism, designed to help us survive in the face of threats. On the other hand, a phobia activates our survival mechanisms by mistake. Therefore, it can be defined that the fear of flying is a false alarm of the mind. In the SimpliFly app courses we explain why flying in passenger planes is one of the safest actions that can be done, especially if compared it to other means of transportation.
Is someone who suffers from fear of flying sick?
No way! Most surveys show that 1 in 3 adults suffer from some level of aerophobia. Only a very small portion of these people need medical assistance, while the vast majority can use other means to overcome the fear.
What causes people to become fearful flyers?
Here are some of the most common reasons people suffer from Aerophobia:
1. Fear of losing control. Today's world allows us to control many processes in our lives such as: setting the temperature, choosing clothing, the type of food we eat, the people we hang out with, and more. We experience this fear, due to the idea that our fate is left in someone else's hands from the moment we board the plane until we land, without the possibility of leaving.
2. Fear of enclosed spaces. In addition to the confines of an airplane, people with claustrophobia, or fear of enclosed spaces, can experience great discomfort.
3. Traumatic event. When people experience turbulent flights, they perceive them as dangerous. Their fear of flying developed as a result of these types of flights. Among these are people who had a particularly bumpy flight or any other unusual occurrence on the flight. Although in the end no dangerous event occurred, their perception of that event developed into a real phobia. Other people's fear of flight developed following a car accident or illness, which led to a generalized anxiety that "adopted" the fear of flight.
4. Transfer of fear. Quite a few people get the fear of flying from parents, spouses or sometimes a friend who passed on the fear to them. Watching disaster movies, or programs such as Crash Investigation, which often dramatize airplane crashes, can also cause a fear of flying to develop.
Of course, there are many other ways the fear of flying can develop. Nevertheless, the reasons mentioned above, or a combination of the reasons, are the main ones. It is important to note that the fear of flying rarely goes away on its own. Without intervention the fear will only increase over the years and become increasingly difficult to get rid of, so it is worthwhile to anticipate and fight this fear.
How To Heal from The Fear Of Flight?
As mentioned, the fear of flying is not a disease, so there is no need to be cured. The vast majority of those who suffer from aerophobia can overcome the fear by combining focused and relevant knowledge, and sometimes with the help of real-time assistance.
"In order to overcome Aerophobia, one must overcome misconceptions that the plane may crash or fail from a single incident, such as an engine failure." "In 40 years of flying, I have never experienced even a single engine failure." says Captain Pereg. So, knowing the facts is one layer of knowledge. Another layer is the ability to predict situations such as power reduction after takeoff. Without this knowledge people experiencing this normal thrust reduction, around 30-60 seconds after liftoff can erroneously conclude that there is a failure, while the truth is that this is a normal practice and means that things are progressing as expected. Another great tool is getting real-time answers. The SimpliFly App offers an exclusive feature that lets you chat with a pilot if you experience any sudden incident or situation that triggers your Aerophobia. This is an intervention that can help calm you down and ensure that what is happening is ordinary.
Is it possible to overcome the fear of flying?
Yes. The first step towards conquering the fear of flying is to decide that it is an unacceptable detriment to your life. When we really understand that this false alarm adversely affects the quality of our lives, and that we can potentially transfer this fear to our loved ones – we are ready to beat the fear. For over 90% of people affected, a combination of determination, knowledge, and some assistance from an expert, can make defeating aerophobia an achievable goal.
Don't waste your life on responding to a false alarm. You can overcome Aerophobia and simply fly.
