Lio Mori Announces Wildly Eclectic New Album ‘Egyperces Dalok’

The nomad “crypto-musician” embraces a decentralized world on his fifteen track, genre-defying record.

SANTA FE, ARGENTINA, March 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After attracting attention with three tracks featured on Hed P.E.’s album ‘Califas Worldwide,’ Lio Mori is taking center stage with his full length debut album.

As an early adopter of blockchain technology, Lio Mori has always been a forward thinker. On ‘Egyperces Dalok,’ he has created a thoroughly modern piece of art, offering a kaleidoscope of dissonant noise rock, ambient soundscapes, and warm folk melodies in the form of collectible NFT’s. The result is an album that completely reimagines the future of the music industry.

On the opening track ‘Prisni,’ Lio introduces a glitchy, minimalist piano melody, giving the listener a moment to take a deep breath before the journey truly begins. The serenity is instantly shattered by a guitar driven heavy metal track, followed by another brief moment of calm. This extreme contrast is at the heart of the ‘Egyperces Dalok’ experience, as nearly every track is followed by something entirely different. Arabic folk melodies sit side by side with punishing grindcore to create an entirely unique experience.

With the music world changing rapidly, only the artists who embrace new technology will be able to survive. Fortunately, Lio Mori is one of the few who have thrown themselves into this bold new era. ‘Egyperces Dalok’ marks the arrival of an artist set to make a major impact with his music. ‘Egyperces Dalok’ is available everywhere April 8, 2022.

For More Info: https://makingnoise.lio.is/