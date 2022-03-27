Lio Mori Announces Wildly Eclectic New Album ‘Egyperces Dalok’

The nomad “crypto-musician” embraces a decentralized world on his fifteen track, genre-defying record.

SANTA FE, ARGENTINA, March 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After attracting attention with three tracks featured on Hed P.E.’s album ‘Califas Worldwide,’ Lio Mori is taking center stage with his full length debut album.

As an early adopter of blockchain technology, Lio Mori has always been a forward thinker. On ‘Egyperces Dalok,’ he has created a thoroughly modern piece of art, offering a kaleidoscope of dissonant noise rock, ambient soundscapes, and warm folk melodies in the form of collectible NFT’s. The result is an album that completely reimagines the future of the music industry.

On the opening track ‘Prisni,’ Lio introduces a glitchy, minimalist piano melody, giving the listener a moment to take a deep breath before the journey truly begins. The serenity is instantly shattered by a guitar driven heavy metal track, followed by another brief moment of calm. This extreme contrast is at the heart of the ‘Egyperces Dalok’ experience, as nearly every track is followed by something entirely different. Arabic folk melodies sit side by side with punishing grindcore to create an entirely unique experience.

With the music world changing rapidly, only the artists who embrace new technology will be able to survive. Fortunately, Lio Mori is one of the few who have thrown themselves into this bold new era. ‘Egyperces Dalok’ marks the arrival of an artist set to make a major impact with his music. ‘Egyperces Dalok’ is available everywhere April 8, 2022.

For More Info: https://makingnoise.lio.is/

Lio Mori
Lio Mori
makingnoise@lio.is

You just read:

Lio Mori Announces Wildly Eclectic New Album ‘Egyperces Dalok’

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Lio Mori
Lio Mori makingnoise@lio.is
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Lio Mori Announces Wildly Eclectic New Album ‘Egyperces Dalok’
From TV Pop Band to High-flying Solo Artist
Chart-topping Singer HeIsTheArtist Enlists Grammy Winner For Latest Single Release
View All Stories From This Author