Official debut: presentation of Cesare Catania's first NFT on the occasion of the Venice Biennale Art Exhibition

The Italian artist Cesare Catania presents his first NFT during the Biennial Art exhibition of Venice 2022 period NFT the Man Who Does not See B Version - Image 1 The Man Who Does not See A Version - Red Coloured Picture

The Italian artist Cesare Catania will present his first NFT on the occasion of the Venice Biennale Art Exhibition. This is just the first step on a long path.

VENICE, VENETO, ITALY, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 2nd the first NFT of the Italian artist Cesare Catania will be officially presented to the public.

Already appeared on social networks on March 14, the NFT entitled "The Man Who Does Not See - B Version" is a digital and futuristic reinterpretation of the homonymous and famous sculpture created by the same artist and sculptor in 2013.

The artistic significance of this work of art is strong and immediate: man lives "blindfolded" the reality that surrounds him, unaware of the forces and movements determined by companies and multinationals.

Presented at the Art Terminal in Venice starting from 2 April, the NFT made by Cesare Catania is hosted as special guest on the occasion of a collective exhibition organized by the Mazzoleni Art Gallery of Bergamo and by the curator Arianna Forni. Present at the exhibition both the physical sculpture A Version (2013) and the NFT B Version (2021), this to give everyone the opportunity to understand how a digital work of art can amplify the inspirations on the artist side and the feelings on the side. collector. The digital version in fact represents the Man Who Does Not See by Cesare Catania in a milky white edition, as opposed to the fiery red figure of the first sculptural work.

"Man's loss of colors means an even greater smallness towards the surrounding society." So comments the author referring to his works of art. "This is only the first of a long series of steps on a path in the middle between my traditional art and the Metaverse ..." continues the author.

The Man Who Does Not See will be exhibited simultaneously with the opening of the Venice Biennale until June 12 at the Art Terminal, Fondenta Zattere Ponte di Legno at the San Basilio quay (Dorsoduro – Venice).

Contacts:

Cesare Catania ART

ingenuity works | paintings | sculptures

Art Gallery: Via Del Progresso 16 – 20125 – Milan (IT)

web: https://www.cesarecatania.eu

The Man Who Does Not See - B Version