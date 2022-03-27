Q and A with Mullet Dragon

Mullet Dragon

In this groundbreaking interview Mullet Dragon addresses the future of NFTs in Music as well as touring with Snoop Dogg

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , USA, March 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I had a chance to sit down with the Grammy Award winning Rock Recording Artist and chopped it up about everything from Music NFTs to touring with Snoop Dogg. Here are some select questions from the epic sitting:

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path? *

well, i started very young at the age of 12. i began recording producing and writing music at that age. at age of 15 the rapper “haystak” called me and asked me to write music for him so i decided to go to college for music and started playing in like 5 bands at once in college. one of the bands got a regional following but broke up when we graduated so i started a new project and signed a recording contract with an imprint of warner brothers at the time and toured with artist like snoop dog and the killers and played festivals like lollapalooza and sxsw. after touring non stop for 2-3 years i moved to west hollywood to focus on songwriting and co wrote and co produced and sang on 2 albums that won grammy awards for the artist “tobymac” now im focusing on my own project mullet dragon which is rock based.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started doing this? *

the most interesting story would be stuff like meeting the country artist Jimmie allen when he worked at which which sandwhich shop , before he blew up . or knowing the members of cage the elephant before they had a deal in america. or writing the grammy award winning songs for tobymac before they were grammy winning. just watching the whole process go down. Or knowing the guys behind the success of many of the worlds most popular bands like Morgan wallen and Florida Georgia Line before they signed those artists. Just learning and watching the business go down. or seeing snoops drummer have a drum that was actually a bong!!

What was it like touring with Snoop?

Well, ill say that it was one of the best experiences ever. They were all really relaxed and among the talented musicians id ever met. Also, snoop didnt really have an ego or attitude, it was like he really loved the music and was there for the music. Unlike a lot of the whiny baby bands in rock

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”? *

to stay true to yourself. i took 3 years off to start an unrelated business that i still own and operate

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story? *

the music business attorney jim zumwalt really helped me . he was a father figure to me and helped get me out of the trailer park projects and helped me get a deal and took the time to teach me knowledge. i wouldn’t be the same without him. good or bad

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? *

well, the stuff i wrote for tobymac, it was kind of in a genre that inspires people. i dont know much about that genre or believe in it that much, but it seems to enourage people with their beliefs, so i think thats awesome

So you are now dedicated to your Rock Band, when can we expect the EP? *

Im working with some amazing people on just that right now. Expect the first single “Superstar Magik” in April. Maybe easter weekend!

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life? *

i love a jeremy piven quote “even jimmy hendrix was straight jacketed by side man roles until he took flight, embrace your journey” thats pretty true!

What would you like people to know about yourself…Why do you continue to work in music?

I continue to work in music for legacy. to show people its bigger than music. that there is hope and positivity out there no matter what you are struggling with, you can overcome. Don’t ever give up on your dreams!