Grammy Award Winning Songwriter Innovates with New Music and Cryptocurrency

Mullet Dragon

Grammy Award Winning Songwriter Mullet Dragon Innovates with New Music and Cryptocurrency. Here's more information on the career of Mullet Dragon

Mullet Dragon Token (Pancake Swap:$MDRGN)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE , UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mullet Dragon's Career started very early at around age 11. His father Scott Woods, was a legend in the world of investing, and held offices on the public square as an original broker with Edward Jones Investments in Lebanon Tennessee.

​

Little Mullet would tag along to work with his father to work , then sneak around the Corner to Mikes Pawn Shop. Mike's Pawn Shop was an old dusty pawn shop where mullet hung out all day and learned how to play music by talking with the stores customers who were looking to buy musical instruments.

There were impromptu jam sessions at this pawn shop by its patrons every day.

Mullet started bands and began performing in bands as ealy as age 11. Mullet continued his musical career throughout college where he studied and graduated from MTSU in 2007 with a Degree in Music Business and Mass Communications and minor in Entrepreneurship. College was very difficult for Mullet as far as music went because back in those days because it was before instant release and streaming and there were many gatekeepers. Even to get a show booked at a dive bar venue you had to have earned your name and worth around the town you were looking to play. Mullet kept at it after graduation and ended up signing a recording contract with an imprint label of Warner Brothers at the time where he began to write and produce for bigger artists like TobyMac and Owl City and started touring with acts like Snoop Dog, The Killers, and playing festivals like Lollapalooza and SXSW.

After 3 years of touring non stop and grinding it out Mullet moved to West HollyWood Los Angeles California, rented a penthouse apartment on fairfax and santa monica to set up shop and decided to focus strictly on songwriting and producing for bigger artists.

In 2013 Mullet was able to play a part in the creation of TobyMacs "Eye On it" which is the most successful record of all time in its genre.

"When Toby Called me and asked me for the song, i told him "yes i have it" but was unsure about that, because i had to locate it on a hard drive as he had heard the song several years before. I quickly returned home to find the song files in the hard drive in the pantry with a bag of flour sitting on top of it. I dusted all the flour off, plugged it in and it worked! I zipped the files over and 6 months later, it was a tremendous success!"

That year it won a Grammy Award, Gospel Music Association Award, Billboard Muisc Award, and American Music Award. It also placed #1 on the billboard 200 ahead of Taylor SWift, Alanis Morisset, and Eminems rap group "SlaughterHouse" at the time. It also placed number one on many other billboard charts.

In 2016-2017 Again Mullet Co wrote TobyMac's next full length "This is not a Test" which also won a Grammy Award and Gospel Muisc Assocation Awards for best album in it's category.

In 2017 Mullet decided to take a break from music and started a physical products business of importing goods for online retail which has now morphed into Mullet Magic and Mullet Merchandise.

The Mullet Dragon Project is still somewhat newer as it began developing throughout 2020. "I was unsure if i was going to release my own music moving forward because of the business side, but now with instant streaming releases and utilization of social media to sell merchandise the artist is able to control 100% of their careers and im more excited than ever to start releasing my own music again in July 2021!" says Mullet.

The song "Candy Colored Porsche" is slated to release next month, which will soon be followed by an EP then a Full length Mullet Dragon Album.

He has also released Mullet Dragon Token making him the first songwriter to have co written multiple grammy award winning albums to release their own cryptocurrency to accept for merchandise on their own website.

You can find out more about mullet dragon by visiting www.mulletdragon.com

instagram.com/mulletdragon and mulletdragontoken.com