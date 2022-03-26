More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Canton

Canton, GA (March 26, 2022) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Canton, GA. The Canton Police Department requested that the GBI conduct an independent investigation on March 26, 2022. One man was shot and has died. No officers were injured.

The preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at approximately 1:19 a.m., the Cherokee 911 Center received an unknown trouble call from a residence on Parkbrook Way by a woman caller about a male resident with a gun. Canton Police Department officers responded and were told by the woman that the man was in a room with a gun. As the officers approached the room where the armed man was located, they heard gunfire. An officer fired his weapon at the man, striking him. Preliminary evidence suggests that one of the gunshot wounds on the man is self-inflicted. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.