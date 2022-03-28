Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Distributing Ramadan Food Baskets Worldwide

Preparing for LIFE food baskets before the start of Ramadan in Egypt

A mother and her kids after accepting a Ramadan food basket from LIFE

LIFE Ramadan food baskets distribution in Uganda

Food basket distribution preparation in Uganda before the start of Ramadan

LIFE is Planning and in the Process of Providing Muslims all over the World with Food Baskets in twenty-six Countries During the Holy Month of Ramadan

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southfield, Michigan – Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has been known for providing food baskets and hot meals to families during Ramadan, the Muslim holy month, all around the world. Last year, LIFE was able to distribute more than four million meals, feeding over four million people in twenty-six countries; With Ramadan around the corner this year, LIFE is in the process and planning to distribute a larger quantity of food baskets to the families in need worldwide.

Ramadan begins in the first week of April this year and is celebrated globally by fasting from Dawn to sunset and ended daily by a meal at night. While families struggle to just provide even one meal on a daily basis, the worry of food insecurity grows deeper during Ramadan.

“Any religious celebration should be stress-free and a time of happiness for those observing with their loved ones, and each holiday season, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and Ramadan, LIFE is fortunate to have the capability of giving families a sense of joy through our various seasonal programs and services during those particular times,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE.

Food baskets include a variety of items such as cooking oil, dates, rice, lentils, salt, sugar, flour, vegetables, spices and much more. “We like to provide a variety of staple foods to families based on their diverse cultural cuisines, so that they are able to make the foods that they enjoy to eat,” said Dr. Hany Saqr. “Each country has its own unique traditions when it comes to what is on the table during the time of breaking fast, and we like to make sure that we accommodate that for them.” Each food basket contains enough supplies to last a family of seven for the whole month of Ramadan.

LIFE has already begun Ramadan food basket distributions this year with its first three taking place in Yemen, Uganda and Egypt. On the agenda for additional food basket distributions is twenty-three more countries, which will take place from now until the start of Ramadan.

Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

About

