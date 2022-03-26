Curerated, provider of vegan hemp-derived products in the US, redefines the market with Hemp-Derived Delta 8 gummies
The gummies are available in different flavours of Orange, Lemon, Grapefruit, and CherryFLORIDA, USA, March 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curerated, a leading provider of superior quality Hemp-derived products based in Florida, has become a preferred choice for customers looking for organic, all-natural, vegan hemp products. The company’s signature product is its all-natural, organic, non-GMO, vegan 50mg Hemp-derived Delta 8 THC gummies.
Customers have defined the gummies as ‘delicious and effective’ as they come in four different flavours - Orange, Lemon, Grapefruit, and Cherry. Curerated is known to offer products made with whole plants containing components like cannabinoids and terpenes.
“Curerated has been conceptualized to help people live better and enhance their everyday experience with our innovative and wholesome range of superior, thoughtfully curated hemp-derived products,” said Tiffany Andrade, Curerated.
“Hemp-based products have gained significant traction in the last few years. What differentiates Curerated products is its use of highest quality organic Cannabinoids and therapeutic botanical ingredients,” she added.
As per the latest report, the hemp-based market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026, thus presenting an exponential potential to the hemp industry product manufacturers.
Curerated’s flagship product - 50mg Hemp-derived Delta 8 THC gummies - has been recognized for offering 50mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy, packed with all organic ingredients and is vegan.
“At Curerated, we are committed to being the one-stop shop for customers looking for premium quality hemp-derived products. We also want to create a platform that educates people about the new products and provides them with an opportunity to learn about this evolving industry,” Tiffany added.
Website: www.shopcurerated.com
Tiffany Andrade
Curerated International Inc
info@thecurerated.com