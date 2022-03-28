A TRIBUTE: HEROES OF FAUJDARHAT CADET COLLEGE IN THE WAR OF INDEPENDENCE OF BANGLADESH
On this 51st anniversary of our independence, let us remember with gratitude all our heroes and martyrs, and cherish the spirit of freedom of independence they left with us as their legacy.”BANGLADESH, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On that fatal day of 26th March 1971, when Faujdarhat Cadet College (FCC) was just a fledgling and nascent school and only 13 years old with some 374 alumni having gone out into what its founding Principal William Maurice Brown called the “cold, hard world”, our War of Independence was fait accompli. Fifty of FCC’s alumni chose to respond to the clarion call of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and took to becoming valiant soldiers of the War of Independence.
— M. Najmul Hasan
Eight out of these fifty embraced martyrdom, their memories etched in indelible ink in our history as war heroes who had sacrificed their lives for the sake of the motherland. Eleven of these courageous fifty alumni received gallantry awards for their heroic deeds, two of them posthumously. All of them lived up to the college motto “Deeds, not words.” These martyrs and heroes of the War of Independence in 1971 committed and contributed the last full measure of their devotion to the call of duty for the motherland under attack.
MARTYRS : WAR OF INDEPENDENCE
Maj M.A Khaleque (B 01)
Capt AKM Nurul Absar (B 02)
Mosharraf Hossain (B 03)
Lt Anwar Hossain Bir Uttam (B 07)
Badiul Alam Bir Bikram (B 07)
Capt Shamsul Huda (B 07)
Mufti M Kashed (B 08)
2nd Lt Rafique A Sarkar (B 10)
GALLANTRY AWARDS
Bir Uttam
Lt Anwar Hossain Martyred (B 07)
Bir Bikram
Badiul Alam Martyred (B 07)
Lt Gen (R) Abu Saleh Mohammad Nasim (B 05)
Kamrul Haq Swapan (B 07)
Maj Gen (R) Imamuzzaman Chy (B 10)
Bir Pratik
Col (R) Abu Taher Salauddin (B 04)
Maj Rawshan Yazdani (B 06)**
Maj Gen (R) Syeed Ahmed (B 08)
Maj Gen (R) Syed Mohammad Ibrahim (B 09)
Lt Col (R) Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir (B 10)
Capt (R) Humayun Kabir (B 10)
VALIANT FREEDOM FIGHTERS
Wing Commander (R) Waliullah (B 01)
Kazi Rakib Uddin Ahmed (B 02)
Abdur Rab (B 02)
Prof. M. Mujibur Rahman (B 04)
Maj Gen Ashraf Hossain (B 06)**
Lt Col (R) Md. Ghulam Zakaria (B 07)
QM Ali Anwar (B 08)
Flt Lt SM Iqbal Rashid (B 08)
Syed Abdur Rashed (B 09)
Lt Col (R) AM Mukhlesur Rahman (B 09)
Prof. Kaiser Hamidul Haq (B 10)
Prof. Azadul Islam (B 10)
Maj (R) Hashmi Mustafa Kamal (B 10)
Ishraq Ahmed (B 10)
AFMA Harris (B 11)
Prof. Shahriar Huda (B 11)
Maj (R) Syed Munibur Rahman (B 11)
Maj (R) Syed Mizanur Rahman (B 11)
Maj (R) Didar Atwar Hossain (B 11)
Brig Gen Abdur Rahim (B 12)
Capt (R) Ahsan Aziz Shelley (B 12)
Ibrahim Adel Khan (B 12)
Saifullah (B 12)
Belal Uddin (B 13)
Anis Quadri (B 13)
Captain (MM) Nazrul Kamal (B 13)
Shawkat Amin (B 13)
Prof. Syed Jamil Ahmed (B 14)
Brig Gen (R) Motahar Hossain (B-14)
Captain (MM) Abdur Rahim (B 14)
Lt Gen ( R) Mollah Fazle Akbar (B 15)
Col (R) Mahmudur Rahman Chy (B 15)
K R Masud (B 18)
B – Batch of FCC; ** Deceased
A young Faujdarhat Cadet College could and did imbibe in its students those rare values of patriotism, courage, bravery and self-sacrifice. As of old, still some sixty four years on, Faujdarhat Cadet College still continues churning out achievers, leaders and heroes of different kinds. On this 51st anniversary of our independence let us remember with gratitude all our heroes and martyrs, and cherish in our hearts the spirit of freedom of independence that they had left with us as their legacy.
