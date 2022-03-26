Submit Release
Vehicle Sought in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offenses in the Seventh District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offenses that occurred in the Seventh District.

 

On Thursday, March 24, 2022, at approximately 3:26 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the 2700 block of Naylor Road, Southeast, for the report of a shooting.  Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening gunshot wounds

 

On Friday, March 25, 2022, at approximately 1:12 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the 2600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a shooting.  Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

 

The suspect vehicle in each offense is described as a 4 door dark color Volkswagen with a DC tag of GR8714.  The vehicle was reported carjacked in Prince George’s County, MD, on Thursday, March 10, 2022.  It was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below

 

 

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

