Century City Arts Council announces Art Collections at Work - 23rd event in series “What Good Is Art? What Is Good Art?”

This is a rare opportunity to pause and listen, into the often unknown world of corporate art collections – a less obvious use of shareholders’ resources, yet an immensely responsible one.”CENTURY CITY, CA, USA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the Century City Arts Council, this year opens with Art Collections at Work -- the 23rd event in its 12-year series “What Good Is Art? What Is Good Art?” on March 30 at 12pm
— Jean Tardy-Vallernaud
In its first event post-Covid pandemic, the Arts Council of the Century City Chamber of Commerce in Los Angeles presents a virtual discussion between the curators of two prestigious American corporate collections – moderated by a renowned art historian. The event will take place on Wednesday March 30 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm Pacific Time. The link to register is https://business.centurycitycc.com/events/
“It is difficult to imagine two important corporate art collections more different in origin, and yet so similar in purpose,” says Century City Arts Council Chair Jean Tardy-Vallernaud. “Yet, however different in parentage, structure and visibility, the two collections serve the same ultimate purpose: to illustrate and promote the role and meaning of art in our society.”
One speaker is based in New York -- Charlotte Eyerman, Director and Chief Curator of the JPMorgan Chase Art Collection, founded by David Rockefeller in 1959 and today one of the most established corporate art collections in the world. Branded Art at Work, an comprised of iconic 19th and 20th century works, its focus is on emerging and developing artists globally.
The other is in Beverly Hills -- contemporary art collector Arthur Lewis, Partner and Creative Director of UTA Fine Arts at one of the pre-eminent talent agencies in the U.S. Mr. Lewis is Creative Director of UTA Artist Space, the agency’s venue for showcasing global talent and new work – continuing its history of helping artists gain access to new and better opportunities. In addition to its Beverly Hills location, UTA Artist Space will soon add another in Atlanta, GA, under Arthur Lewis’s leadership.
The discussion will be moderated by Dr. Paul Tucker, art historian, curator, author, Professor Emeritus at UMASS Boston, and the world’s recognized authority on Claude Monet.
It is the 23rd event offered by the Century City Arts Council, founded in 2009, with the mission of enhancing the quality of life and providing leadership in Century City and its surrounding communities through the promotion and support of a broad range of artistic activities and initiatives. The Council also curated two large-scale outdoor exhibitions of monumental sculptures throughout Century City, each over a year-long, in 2012 and 2015.
Jean adds, “This is a rare opportunity to pause and listen, into the often unknown world of corporate art collections – a less obvious use of shareholders’ resources, yet an immensely responsible one.”
For details, visit: Art Collections at Work - Mar 30, 2022 (centurycitycc.com) and click REGISTER.
Contacts: Nancy Wood, CEO, Cenrury City Chamber of Commerce +1 310 553 2222
Jean Tardy-Vallernaud, Century City Arts Council +1 310 849 2209
Jean Tardy-Vallernaud
Century City Arts Council
+1 310-849-2209
jtv@gainsboroughcapital.com