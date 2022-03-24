GUEST SPEAKERS FOR 2022 “LIVE@FIVE: A VIRTUAL COCKTAIL PARTY TO DISCUSS REAL ESTATE & HOW TO NAVIGATE THE ‘NEW NOW’”
LIVE@FIVE takes place the First Thursday of Every Month from 5 to 6 PM (pst). Attendees must register in advance, text: 323-559-0856 to receive the Zoom link.
“It's an informal, yet highly educational forum, and it's a Virtual Cocktail Party...so join us with your fave libation, cocktail, coffee, tea or beverage in hand.””LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, 2022 marks the third season of “LIVE @ FIVE: A Virtual Cocktail Party to Discuss Real Estate and How To Navigate the ‘New Now’.” Los Angeles-based real estate agents, Candace Kentopian of Keller Williams Realty, and David Lukan of Compass, came up with the idea in April 2020, during the onset of the corona virus pandemic, to host a “Virtual Cocktail Party.” This online forum on the Zoom platform was for clients, investors and friends to connect and share information on the real estate market, and how to deal with the looming crisis.
— Candace Kentopian
“We are really excited to continue to present a high caliber line up of industry experts that speak each month, for one hour, and provide valuable information, with a dynamic presentation and Q+A. These Zoom calls help our clients, investors and fellow real estate professionals understand the real estate, economic, governmental and financial markets,” says co-host, Candace Kentopian, “These topics and opportunities can be complex and difficult to navigate, as local and national regulations, technology and finance are swiftly evolving in real time.”
The community of monthly attendees has grown to include Realtors, developers, financiers, and other real estate professionals from east coast to west. Past topics have included: The 1031 Exchange, The State of the Stock Market, Bitcoin and Crypto Currency, Malibu Wines, Collecting Art, Cannabis, State Ballot Measures, Pre-Fab Homes, ADUs, TICs, DSTs and Year-End Tax Planning.
Candace adds, “It's an informal, yet highly educational forum, and it's a Virtual Cocktail Party...so join us with your fave libation, cocktail, coffee, tea or beverage in hand.”
LIVE@FIVE GUEST SPEAKERS 2022
5 to 6 PM (pst)
Thursday, April 7
Interior Design + An Exclusive Look into the Iconic Work of Master Architect, Welton Becket
Alexandra Becket, ModOp Design
Alexandra Becket shares her inspiration for home remodeling and interior design. As the granddaughter of the prolific architect, Welton Becket, she will also share an exclusive look behind the iconic work of the Master Architect who designed The Capitol Records Building, The Cinerama Dome and buildings across the country. Becket is also the Master Planner for Century City and designed hotels for Walt Disney.
Thursday, May 5
Real Estate Investors can Defer Capital Gains Tax with a DST
Bob Horning of H&S Wealth Management explains how real estate investors who want to defer capital gains taxes with a 1031 Exchange, may consider a DST (Delaware Statutory Trust) as a beneficial investment strategy. Learn about the types of properties that qualify for a DST, which gives investors a return with no property management oversight.
Thursday, June 2
Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order
Ray Dalio, Founder and Chairman of Bridgewater Associates
The world is changing in big ways that haven’t happened before in our lifetimes. Ray Dalio, narrates his research of studying history, financial markets, world powers, the Gold Standard and Bretton Woods, based on his new book of the same title.
Thursday, July 7
Post Pandemic Playbook on Financial Planning + Investing
Mike Baker, Investment Advisor, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth + Investment Management will discuss what investing in stocks and bonds can do, compound interest, portfolio diversification and your options based your individual approach and risk tolerance.
For details, visit: LiveAtFive.org
