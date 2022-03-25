Browns Restaurant Group Announcement Two New Brand Expansion Projects in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Browns Restaurant Group has approved leasing arrangements for two new restaurant locations, both franchised, and both in Saskatoon, SK.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Browns Restaurant Group has approved leasing arrangements for two new restaurant locations, both franchised, and
both in Saskatoon, SK.
A LIBERTY KITCHEN, the first outside of British Columbia, will be located in The Mall at Lawson Heights and construction will commence early this summer with a fall opening planned. This well-known shopping centre is already home to a successful BROWNS SOCIALHOUSE.
LIBERTY KITCHEN is a premium casual style restaurant that features globally inspired favorites with a focus on Mediterranean cuisines and warm climate culinary traditions. Using authentic and wholesome ingredients in an open kitchen, fresh house made pasta and hand-crafted pizzas are the core of food offerings. This concept provides an “on trend” high quality food and beverage experience in a setting that could be describes as being a “softened modern but still inviting” style. There are presently two LIBERTY KITCHEN locations in operation, one in South Surrey, B.C. and one in Langford, B.C. Both are franchised.
A BROWNS CRAFTHOUSE, the first in Saskatchewan, will be situated in downtown Saskatoon’s exciting River Landing district. This project is in the design stage and construction is slated to start late 2022 with a spring 2023 opening planned.
BROWNS CRAFTHOUSE is a more casual restaurant concept that celebrates all things made with skill or by hand. It offers a selection of hand-built cocktails, local brews, and better wines so that guests can enjoy what is on trend in their market or region. It provides an energetic and youthful destination option for all consumers who value quality house-made food served in a fun and unpretentious environment. There are already six Browns Crafthouse locations in
operation. These are situated from Victoria, B.C. to downtown Vancouver (2), the UBC campus, one in Ft. St. John, B.C. and one in Edmonton, AB.
The company is extremely pleased to be bringing these two new concepts to the market in Saskatchewan. Said Scott Ward (President) “We are excited to add variety to our offerings in Saskatoon, as we know that the consumers in that market are always looking for high quality food and beverage occasions. We have tremendous faith in the local ownership team, and we know that they will continue to provide top shelf hospitality to the guests they serve.”
Says Kelly Burns (Franchisee): “We are thrilled to be bringing these exciting and contemporary dining choices to the Saskatoon market. As we share our passion for the business with so many great employees, it will be a real thrill to be providing new jobs and making additional contributions to the local dining scene.”
These deals were brokered by Corey Peterson at ICR Commercial Real Estate on behalf of KDB Investments, of Regina, SK.
###
About BRG:
The company is an award wining Canadian franchisor of BROWNS SOCIALHOUSE, BROWNS CRAFTHOUSE and LIBERTY KITCHEN, as well as SCOTTY BROWNS in the U.S.A. BRG is Vancouver based with strong penetration across Western Canada and an emerging Ontario presence.
Franchise Information: Bruce Fox
Media and Marketing Contact: Emily Pedersen
Western Canada Real Estate Representation:
BC Lower Mainland: SITINGS (Dan Clark)
BC Interior and Alberta: STRATEGIC REAL ESTATE (Joe Rogers)
www.brownsrestaurantgroup.com
Emily Pedersen
Browns Restaurant Group
email us here