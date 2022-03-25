Shortened quarantine period for Macao ID holders returning from foreign countries

MACAU, March 25 - The period of medical observation for Macao ID holders returning to the city from places outside China will be shortened to 14 days, plus seven days of strict self-management of health immediately after quarantine.

The new measure will become effective after the stroke of midnight on 28 March 2022. Other rules concerning entry to Macao from places outside China by ID holders from either mainland China, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) or Taiwan region, as well as for foreigners, will remain as before.

Under the new quarantine rules, people eligible to enter Macao from either Hong Kong or Taiwan will face 14 days of medical observation plus seven days of strict self-management of health.

The latest changes will also be applicable to those coming from foreign countries who had already started medical observation in Macao prior to 28 March.

Even after the new rules become effective, the existing measures concerning the nucleic-acid test certificate required before taking either a direct flight to Macao, or on the leg of a flying journey where the ultimate destination is Macao, remain unchanged.

Rules for those not holding Macao ID and wishing to enter Macao from a foreign country are unchanged. Foreigners will only be permitted direct entry from a foreign country if the purpose of such entry is deemed by the Macao SAR to be in the public interest. Residents of either mainland China, the Hong Kong SAR or the Taiwan region who do not hold Macao ID, and who wish to enter Macao directly from a foreign country, are obliged to apply for approval for such entry and it must be assessed as being in Macao’s public interest.

Those holding neither Macao ID, nor ID from either mainland China, the Hong Kong SAR or the Taiwan region, but who wish to visit Macao via either mainland China or the Hong Kong SAR, must meet certain requirements in order to be abe to apply for entry.

Under the new measures to become effective on 28 March, people with a recent history of travel to a foreign country, and who have completed a period of quarantine lasting fewer than seven days in mainland China, will be required to enter Macao via land-based boundary checkpoints, and then be subject to a seven-day medical observation upon arrival in Macao.

People undergoing strict self-management of health will be attributed a ‘yellow’ Macao Health Code, and will not be allowed to leave Macao for mainland China. Such individuals will be obliged to take a nucleic acid test on the first, second, fourth and seventh day of the self-management period, and observe other anti-epidemic measures. They will be attributed a ‘red’ Macao Health Code if they fail to undergo nucleic acid tests in line with the above schedule. The ‘red’ Macao Health Code will only be lifted once they test ‘negative’ for COVID-19.

Please read the important notes for seven-day self-management of health:

